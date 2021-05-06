Google to enroll users in two-step verification by default

Google marks World Password Day by announcing that the company will automatically enrolling users in two-step verification (2SV) if their accounts are appropriately configured. Users will be required to confirm their identity by tapping a Google prompt on their phone whenever they sign in.

Each year on the first Thursday in May, World Password Day promotes better password habits. Passwords are critical gatekeepers to our digital identities, allowing us to access online shopping, dating, banking, social media, private work, and life communications.

Mark Risher for Google:

(You can check the status of your account in our Security Checkup). Using their mobile device to sign in gives people a safer and more secure authentication experience than passwords alone. We are also building advanced security technologies into devices to make this multi-factor authentication seamless and even more secure than a password. For example, we’ve built our security keys directly into Android devices, and launched our Google Smart Lock app for iOS, so now people can use their phones as their secondary form of authentication.

MacDailyNews Take: Happy World Password Day! 😉