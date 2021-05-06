Billy Crudup to star in Apple TV+ dramedy series ‘Hello Tomorrow!’

Apple TV+ today announced a series order for “Hello Tomorrow!,” a new, 10-episode half-hour dramedy that will star Emmy and Critics Choice Award winner Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”) who will also serve as an executive producer. Jonathan Entwistle (“The End of the F***ing World”) is attached to direct the series, which hails from MRC Television.

Set in a retro-future world, “Hello Tomorrow!” centers around a group of traveling salesmen hawking lunar timeshares. Crudup stars as Jack, a salesman of great talent and ambition, whose unshakeable faith in a brighter tomorrow inspires his coworkers, revitalizes his desperate customers but threatens to leave him dangerously lost in the very dream that sustains him.

“Hello Tomorrow!” is written and created by Amit Bhalla and Lucas Jansen (“Bloodline,” “The Money”). Entwistle, Bhalla, Jansen will also serve as executive producers alongside Crudup. Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil and Noah Weinstein will executive produce through their banner Mortal Media.

Crudup currently stars in Apple’s “The Morning Show,” which will return for its second season this year, and earned him an Emmy Award and Critics Choice Award, as well as a SAG nomination, for his role as Cory Ellison. The series order also marks another collaboration between Apple and MRC Television, the studio behind upcoming Apple Original series “Shining Girls,” starring Emmy Award winner Elisabeth Moss, based on the best-selling novel by Lauren Beukes and is being adapted for television and executive produced by Silka Luisa; and, the limited series “The Shrink Next Door,” in association with Civic Center Media, which stars Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd, Kathryn Hahn and Casey Wilson, from director Michael Showalter and showrunner Georgia Pritchett.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple TV+ continues to grow its library of impressive, award-winning content!