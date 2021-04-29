Pixelmator Pro update adds support for LUT files

The Pixelmator team has announced the release of Pixelmator Pro 2.0.8 which now includes a new Custom 3D lookup tables (LUT) adjustment, which lets you apply a LUT to any layer in your image, changing its colors and transforming its look. Pixelmator support also has a few great features that you won’t find in other apps – like the ability to convert a LUT into color adjustments using machine learning.

Here’s a quick rundown of what we’ve added:

• Import and apply custom LUTs

You can now import custom LUTs that you’ve downloaded or purchased from LUT creators and apply them to your images. This transforms the colors of an image just like a preset or filter would.

• Convert a LUT into color adjustments

A LUT is simply a set of instructions that tells an app how to edit the colors of an image or video and cannot be edited with other apps once it has been created. But using the magic of machine learning, we can turn LUTs into Pixelmator Pro color adjustments that you can fine-tune yourself.

• Export LUTs

If you create a look you like in Pixelmator Pro and want to apply the same look to other images or video in other apps, you can export adjustments from Pixelmator Pro as a LUT file.

• Built-in LUT collection

To make it easier to get started with this, we’ve included a number of different LUTs, ranging from cinematic look LUTs and LUTs that create duotone effects to technical LUTs that convert images to grayscale or apply certain photographic filters.

• Scripting support

Pixelmator Pro has some of the best AppleScript support out there and we’ve also added a way to script both applying LUTs and exporting them from the app.

More info about Pixelmator Pro 2.0.8 here.

MacDailyNews Take: We use and highly recommend Pixelmator Pro.