Apple releases new firmware for AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro

Apple today released a new 3E751 firmware update for the second-generation AirPods and the AirPods Pro, updating them from the prior 3A283 firmware that was released back in September.
Apple does not offer information on what’s included in refreshed firmware, so we don’t know what improvements or bug fixes the new firmware brings.
There’s no standard way to upgrade the AirPods software, but firmware is generally installed over-the-air while the AirPods are connected to an iOS device.
Putting the AirPods in the case, connecting the AirPods to a power source, and then pairing the AirPods to an iPhone or an iPad should force the update after a short period of time.
MacDailyNews Note: Discover your AirPods or AirPods Pro firmware version by:
- Connecting your AirPods or AirPods Pro to your iOS device.
- Opening the Settings app.
- Tapping the “i” to the right of your AirPods’ name.
- Scroll down to “About.”
The firmware number will be displayed next to “Version.”
1 Comment
Optional way to check firmware if the AirPods are connected to your Mac:
Ensure you have selected the preference to “Show Bluetooth in menu bar”
Hold down the ‘Option’ key when you click the bluetooth icon in the menu bar.
it will show you the firmware version (and bluetooth address)