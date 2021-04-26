Apple releases new video explaining App Tracking Transparency

Apple today released a video on the company’s YouTube channel explaining the new App Tracking Transparency framework included in today’s releases of iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, and tvOS 14.5 that lets users control which apps are allowed to track their activity across other companies’ apps and websites.

Apple’s App Tracking Transparency video:

Starting with Apple’s iOS 14.5 update, user consent for ad tracking will be managed through the App Tracking Transparency (ATT) system.

App developers will now be required to use the App Tracking Transparency framework if their app collects data about users and shares it with third parties for purposes of tracking across apps and websites.

ATT will not allow cross-website and cross-app tracking app tracking unless the user actively opts in.

Apple last month said that the compnay will apply App Tracking Transparency rules to all apps worldwide, even in China.

MacDailyNews Take: Learn more about Apple’s App Tracking Transparency: http://apple.com/privacy​

Privacy means people know what they’re signing up for, in plain English, and repeatedly. I’m an optimist; I believe people are smart, and some people want to share more data than other people do. Ask them. Ask them every time. Make them tell you to stop asking them if they get tired of your asking them. Let them know precisely what you’re going to do with your data. — Steve Jobs