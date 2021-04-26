Apple exec: Impact of Apple ad tracking privacy change will hinge on app developers

Apple’s user privacy chief says the impact of Apple’s new App Tracking Transparency privacy controls on digital advertising is likely to depend greatly on how app developers implement the new pop-up notification.

Stephen Nellis for Reuters:

Erik Neuenschwander, Apple’s user privacy chief, said in an interview that opt-in rates are likely to hinge on how developers make their case to users before showing the prompt, and the language used in a space Apple reserves for developers to give a reason for seeking permission. “A lot of it is based on the case that the developer makes,” Neuenschwander said. “What we have found through all the other permissions that have been coming into iOS over the years, is that (communication) is the major contribution the developer can make to making sure the user gets an informed choice.” “We’re in favor of advertising – we do some advertising ourselves,” Neuenschwander said. “You won’t see Apple prompt to track because we design our applications and our systems such that they don’t track users,” he added. “That’s the approach that we’re taking, but we still leave open the fact that others can take other approaches.”

MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote last week, from personal experience, nearly twenty years now (!), the life of an independent publisher is an interesting one!

Right now, online ads don’t pay the bills (if you can, please help by contributing or by whitelisting us in your ad blockers), so the prospect of ad prices dropping further as a result of Apple’s App Tracking Transparency is daunting, but also exciting as any shakeup also holds the prospect of going the opposite way, where ads – and fewer of then, too – actually work to finance the site. When that was the case, visitors got a site for free and we were able to do the work and pay the bills. Then ad rates dropped, ad blocking arose, the number of ads increased causing more ad blocking, and many high profile independent websites have gone belly up in recent years.

By the way, we’re all for Apple’s App Tracking Transparency privacy push. Users should know what data they’re sharing – before they share it – and be able to control it at will.

Privacy means people know what they’re signing up for, in plain English, and repeatedly. I’m an optimist; I believe people are smart, and some people want to share more data than other people do. Ask them. Ask them every time. Make them tell you to stop asking them if they get tired of your asking them. Let them know precisely what you’re going to do with your data. — Steve Jobs

Anyway, we’ll see how App Tracking Transparency shakes out. The online ad situation as it exists today isn’t working very well (or at all), so hopefully it results in a positive change that doesn’t just benefit Big Tech, but also helps long-suffering independent publishers like us, too!

As an aside, we're currently seeing about 15% of our revenue goal financed by reader contributions about a year after launching it at the request of longtime readers who prefer to use ad-blockers, but who would also like to be able support the site's continued operation.

Another 20% of our revenue goal is brought in via ads. Yes, we're currently operating at about 35% of our revenue goal which is, uh… suboptimal, but we're beginning to come off the COVID-19 shock to online advertising and now ready to see what App Tracking Transparency will do – hopefully good things!