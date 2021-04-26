Apple AirTag vs. Tile vs. Chipolo

Apple’s launch of AirTag puts it into a growing market of tracking accessories, but how does it compare against the Tile Pro and the Find My-enabled Chipolo One Spot? AppleInsider compares the trackers.

Apple’s AirTag is a smallaccessory that helps keep track of and find the items that matter most with Apple’s Find My app. Whether attached to a handbag, keys, backpack, or other items, AirTag taps into the vast, global Find My network1 and can help locate a lost item, all while keeping location data private and anonymous with end-to-end encryption. AirTag can be purchased in one and four packs for just $29 and $99, respectively, and will be available beginning Friday, April 30th.

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

Arguably its biggest competitor is Tile, a company that has been around for quite a few years and has multiple tracking devices on the market… As Tile has many products already on the market, for the purposes of this comparison, we will be dealing with the Tile Pro. While Tile is the main target for Apple, it’s not the only one on the market that Apple has to be concerned about. On April 7, Apple officially launched its Find My network accessory program, which allows for third-party companies to take advantage of Apple’s Find My network to provide similar device-tracking capabilities. Chipolo was the first third-party vendor to come up with a pure tracking chip that works on the Find My network, which also makes them an ideal third candidate for this comparison. In this case, we are going to look at the Chipolo One Spot, a product that works exclusively with the Find My network.

MacDailyNews Take: Only Apple’s AirTag has Ultra-Wideband and Precision Finding, clearly making it the superior choice over Tile and Chipolo.