MacDailyNews presents live coverage of Apple’s ‘Spring Loaded’ special event

Apple CEO Tim Cook and a team of Apple executives will host the company’s Apple’s “Spring Loaded” special event today, Tuesday, April 20th, at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT.
The event will be held on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California.
You can watch the event live right here:
MacDailyNews will offer live notes during Apple's event on this page.
Live notes from Apple’s “Spring Loaded” special event in reverse chronological order:
• End of event.
• Cook thanks viewers for watching the “Spring Loaded” event.
• Cook recaps today’s announcements
• iPad Pro commercial being played
• Order April 30th, available in 2H May
• 12.9-inch iPad Pro: starts at $1099
• 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $799
• iPad Pro is built to Apple’s high standard for environmental renewability
• iPad Pro promotional video being played
• HDR-10, HLG, and Dolby Vision support
• HDR content is more true-to-life ever
• Heidi Delgado: iPad Pro 12.9-inch’s display is Mini-LED (over 10,000 LEDs that deliver XDR brightness) (vs. 72 LEDs in previous gen. iPad Pro).
• iPad Pro 12.9-inch gets Liquid Retina XDR Display with Pro Display XDR performance
• New iPad Pro gets all-new ultra-wide camera designed just for iPad: CenterStage (as you move around, the camera automatically pans and zooms to include other people)
• Portrait selfies on from TrueDepth camera system
• New version of Apple’s Clips uses the LiDar scanner for amazing effects
• iPad Pro gets a Pro camera system
• mWave 5G supported in the U.S.
• iPad Pro gets 5G cellular connectivity
• Attach external diplays, external storage
• USB-C port/ Thunderbolt (USB-4 support): 4X more bandwidth
• Up to 2X faster storage, up to 2TB internal storage
• All-day battery life
• New iPad Pro is the fastest device of its kind
• Four speakers, ProMotion display
• M1 8-cor GPU delivers over 40% faster graphics vs. previous generation iPad Pro
• 50% performance jump over previous generation iPad Pro
• 8-core M1 CPU
• Apple unveils the M1 iPad Pro
• M1 video shows Mission Impossible-esque break-in to Apple Park by Tim Cook to place the M1 chip into iPad Pro
• Order on April 30th, available in second half of May
• Starts at $1299 in four colors, $1499 in seven colors
• iMac i built to Apple’s high standard for environmental renewability
• iMac promotional video bening played
• New Magic Trackpad to match the new iMac
• Touch ID on new Magic Keyboard works with Fast User Switching
• New Magic Keyboard with new keys and Touch ID
• iMac connectivity: Up to 4 USB-C and 2 Thunderbolt) supports up to 6K display, new power connector, Ethernet plugs right into the power brick
• Runs iPhone and iPad apps natively
• 3X faster machine learning
• Up to 2X faster than previous iMac models
• Up to 85% faster CPU than 21.5-inch iMac model
• iMac starts almost instantly, apps spring to life with immediacy
• Best sound system ever in a Mac
• iMac speakers: Incredible bass response with high performance tweeter – 6 speaker system with spatial audio (Dolby Atmos)
• Best mic system ever in a Mac
• Studio quality 3-microphone array (beam-forming)
• Best camera ever in a Mac
• New iMac now has a 1080p FaceTime Camera with a larger sensor, uses Apple’s M1 ISP (over a trillion operations per second)
• Camera, mics, and speakers taken to a whole new level
• 24-inch display: 4.5K Retina TrueTone display
• Two very small fans included in thin new iMac (case volume reduced by over 50% from previous model)
• Apple” Old Intel processor was “power hungry”
• All-new iMac design, thanks to Apple’s M1
• Aluminum enclosure
• It comes in colors (seven color options in all)
• Apple unveils the M1 iMac
• John Ternus: Apple Silicon native apps continue to be released
• M1 Macs now represent to majority of Mac sales
• Apple’s Mac business has never been stronger
• Cook: M1 delivers incredible, breakthrough performance
• Cook: Now let’s talk about the Mac
• $179 for 32GB, $199 for 64GB, order on April 30th, available in 2H May
• Completely redesigned Siri Remote with brand new Click Pad, jog control, power button controls your TV’s power
• Much more accurate color; results can be dramatic
• New color balance feature, Apple TV 4K will work with your iPhone to calibrate your TV displays
• HDR in high framerate (great for action, sports, etc.)
• Apple TV 4K now built with Apple’s A12 Bionic
• Cindy Lin: Apple TV 4K
• Ted Lasso returns this July
• Cook plays Apple TV+ trailer: Sneak peek at the next season of the incredibly popular Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso
• Cook: Let’s talk about Apple TV
• AirTag available to order this Friday, available April 30th: $29 each or $99 for four-pack
• Privacy is built-in
• Every can participate without sharing location
• Precision Finding: Any iPhone with a U1 chip works with AirTag
• AirTag has accessories, keychains, tags
• Apple introduces AirTag
• Carolyn Wolfman-Estrada: “Find My” service is available on over 1 billion devices worldwide
• iPhone 12 now comes in purple for spring – available April 30th
• iPhone 12 is the most popular smartphone in the world
• Apple Podcasts subscriptions allow user to unlock new content, ad-free, and more – launches next month
• Apple Podcasts app is newly designed today
• Apple Card family will allow kids over 13 to use Apple Card
• Today, Apple Card will allow spouses and partners to share and merge credit lines and build credit equally
• Apple Card is the most successful credit card launch ever
• Cook: Apple’s goal is to remove more than 1 million tons of carbon from the atmosphere each year
• Cook: Apple will be 100% carbon neutral by 2023
• Apple CEO Tim Cook begins event
• Pre-event music an danimation begins
