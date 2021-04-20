MacDailyNews presents live coverage of Apple’s ‘Spring Loaded’ special event

Apple CEO Tim Cook and a team of Apple executives will host the company’s Apple’s “Spring Loaded” special event today, Tuesday, April 20th, at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT.

The event will be held on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California.

You can watch the event live right here:

MacDailyNews will offer live notes during Apple’s event on this page. We’ll see you here just before 10am PDT/ 1pm EDT!

Live notes from Apple’s “Spring Loaded” special event in reverse chronological order:

• End of event.

• Cook thanks viewers for watching the “Spring Loaded” event.

• Cook recaps today’s announcements

• AAPL: $133.16, -$1.68 (-1.25%) @ 1:59PM EDT

• iPad Pro commercial being played

• Order April 30th, available in 2H May

• 12.9-inch iPad Pro: starts at $1099

• 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $799

• iPad Pro is built to Apple’s high standard for environmental renewability

• iPad Pro promotional video being played

• HDR-10, HLG, and Dolby Vision support

• HDR content is more true-to-life ever

• Heidi Delgado: iPad Pro 12.9-inch’s display is Mini-LED (over 10,000 LEDs that deliver XDR brightness) (vs. 72 LEDs in previous gen. iPad Pro).

• iPad Pro 12.9-inch gets Liquid Retina XDR Display with Pro Display XDR performance

• New iPad Pro gets all-new ultra-wide camera designed just for iPad: CenterStage (as you move around, the camera automatically pans and zooms to include other people)

• Portrait selfies on from TrueDepth camera system

• New version of Apple’s Clips uses the LiDar scanner for amazing effects

• iPad Pro gets a Pro camera system

• mWave 5G supported in the U.S.

• iPad Pro gets 5G cellular connectivity

• Attach external diplays, external storage

• USB-C port/ Thunderbolt (USB-4 support): 4X more bandwidth

• Up to 2X faster storage, up to 2TB internal storage

• All-day battery life

• New iPad Pro is the fastest device of its kind

• Four speakers, ProMotion display

• M1 8-cor GPU delivers over 40% faster graphics vs. previous generation iPad Pro

• 50% performance jump over previous generation iPad Pro

• 8-core M1 CPU

• Apple unveils the M1 iPad Pro

• M1 video shows Mission Impossible-esque break-in to Apple Park by Tim Cook to place the M1 chip into iPad Pro

• Order on April 30th, available in second half of May

• Starts at $1299 in four colors, $1499 in seven colors

• iMac i built to Apple’s high standard for environmental renewability

• iMac promotional video bening played

• New Magic Trackpad to match the new iMac

• Touch ID on new Magic Keyboard works with Fast User Switching

• New Magic Keyboard with new keys and Touch ID

• iMac connectivity: Up to 4 USB-C and 2 Thunderbolt) supports up to 6K display, new power connector, Ethernet plugs right into the power brick

• Runs iPhone and iPad apps natively

• 3X faster machine learning

• Up to 2X faster than previous iMac models

• Up to 85% faster CPU than 21.5-inch iMac model

• iMac starts almost instantly, apps spring to life with immediacy

• Best sound system ever in a Mac

• iMac speakers: Incredible bass response with high performance tweeter – 6 speaker system with spatial audio (Dolby Atmos)

• Best mic system ever in a Mac

• Studio quality 3-microphone array (beam-forming)

• Best camera ever in a Mac

• New iMac now has a 1080p FaceTime Camera with a larger sensor, uses Apple’s M1 ISP (over a trillion operations per second)

• Camera, mics, and speakers taken to a whole new level

• 24-inch display: 4.5K Retina TrueTone display

• Two very small fans included in thin new iMac (case volume reduced by over 50% from previous model)

• Apple” Old Intel processor was “power hungry”

• All-new iMac design, thanks to Apple’s M1

• Aluminum enclosure

• It comes in colors (seven color options in all)

• Apple unveils the M1 iMac

• John Ternus: Apple Silicon native apps continue to be released

• M1 Macs now represent to majority of Mac sales

• Apple’s Mac business has never been stronger

• Cook: M1 delivers incredible, breakthrough performance

• Cook: Now let’s talk about the Mac

• $179 for 32GB, $199 for 64GB, order on April 30th, available in 2H May

• Completely redesigned Siri Remote with brand new Click Pad, jog control, power button controls your TV’s power

• Much more accurate color; results can be dramatic

• New color balance feature, Apple TV 4K will work with your iPhone to calibrate your TV displays

• HDR in high framerate (great for action, sports, etc.)

• Apple TV 4K now built with Apple’s A12 Bionic

• Cindy Lin: Apple TV 4K

• Ted Lasso returns this July

• Cook plays Apple TV+ trailer: Sneak peek at the next season of the incredibly popular Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso

• Cook: Let’s talk about Apple TV

• AirTag available to order this Friday, available April 30th: $29 each or $99 for four-pack

• Privacy is built-in

• Every can participate without sharing location

• Precision Finding: Any iPhone with a U1 chip works with AirTag

• AirTag has accessories, keychains, tags

• Apple introduces AirTag

• Carolyn Wolfman-Estrada: “Find My” service is available on over 1 billion devices worldwide

• iPhone 12 now comes in purple for spring – available April 30th

• iPhone 12 is the most popular smartphone in the world

• Apple Podcasts subscriptions allow user to unlock new content, ad-free, and more – launches next month

• Apple Podcasts app is newly designed today

• Apple Card family will allow kids over 13 to use Apple Card

• Today, Apple Card will allow spouses and partners to share and merge credit lines and build credit equally

• Apple Card is the most successful credit card launch ever

• Cook: Apple’s goal is to remove more than 1 million tons of carbon from the atmosphere each year

• Cook: Apple will be 100% carbon neutral by 2023

• Apple CEO Tim Cook begins event

• Pre-event music an danimation begins

• AAPL: $133.32, -$1.52 (-1.13%) @ 12:45PM EDT

• AAPL: $133.37, -$1.47 (-1.09%) @ 12:12PM EDT

• Awaiting start of the event