Apple iPhones take 6 spots on global top 10 bestselling smartphones list

Apple grabbed six places in the global top 10 bestselling smartphone models’ list for January 2021, according to Counterpoint Research’s Market Pulse report. The Apple iPhone 12 led the list followed by the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Pro. These three iPhone 12 models contributed to 71% of Apple’s total sales for the month.

Monika Sharma for CounterPoint Research:

There was a pent-up demand for 5G upgrades within the iOS base which, along with strong carrier promotions, resulted in robust sales for the iPhone 12 series. Besides, Apple launched the new iPhone series later than the usual date, resulting in strong demand for these models spilling over into January.

Close to one-third of Apple’s sales for the iPhone 12 series came from the US. This was due to strong carrier promotions and 5G demand. The iPhone 12 Pro Max was the top-selling model in the US, as consumers preferred the high-end version. Old models iPhone SE 2020 and iPhone 11 also continued to do well.

The iPhone 12 mini made it to the top 10 list, trailing the other iPhone 12 series models as well as the iPhone 11. The iPhone 12 mini, which offers specs similar to that of the iPhone 12 at a lower price, failed to attract buyers because of a smaller display and lower battery capacity.