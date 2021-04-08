Tom Holland to star in Apple anthology series ‘The Crowded Room’ from Akiva Goldsman

Tom Holland is set to star in The Crowded Room, an anthology series for Apple TV+ from Academy Award and Golden Globe-winner Akiva Goldsman (A Beautiful Mind screenplay).

Joe Otterson for Variety:

The first season of the series will be based on the biography

The Minds of Billy Milligan by Daniel Keyes. It tells the story of Billy Milligan (Holland), the first person ever acquitted of a crime because of Multiple Personality Disorder (now known as Dissociative Identity Disorder). Apple has ordered a 10-episode first season. Goldsman will adapt the book for the screen and will executive produce under his Weed Road Productions banner, with Holland set to executive produce in addition to starring. Alexandra Milchan of EMJAG Productions and New Regency’s Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer will also executive produce. The series will be a co-production between Apple Studios and New Regency.

MacDailyNews Note: Tom Holland is currently featured in the Apple original film Cherry on Apple TV+.

