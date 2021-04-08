Apple releases macOS 11.3 beta 7 with new HomePod, Reminders, and Apple Music features

Apple today seeded developers with the seventh beta for macOS 11.3 Big Sur with new features for HomePod, Reminders, Apple Music, and more.

Michael Potuck for 9to5Mac:

The newest version of macOS Big Sur includes new sorting options in Reminders, the ability to set audio output to Stereo HomePods as default, and support for the latest Xbox/PlayStation controllers. There is also a new warranty feature under the About This Mac section, a new Autoplay feature in Apple Music that previously debuted in iOS 14, and some tweaks to the Touch Alternatives menu. Ahead of them being officially announced, 9to5Mac discovered references to the upcoming Apple Silicon iMacs in the macOS 11.3 beta 5.

MacDailyNews Note: macOS 11.3 beta 7 is available now and the OTA should be showing up in System Preferences > Software Update for those enrolled in Apple’s developer beta program. The update can also be downloaded manually via Apple’s Developer site.

