Apple assembler Hon Hai’s first quarter revenue jumps 44%

Apple assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co.’s first-quarter revenue jumped 44% on robust demand for Apple’s new 5G iPhones, iPads, and other devices that help consumers stay connected at home during the response to COVID-19.

Debby Wu for Bloomberg News:

Revenue in the three months through March rose to NT$1.34 trillion ($47 billion), the Taiwanese manufacturer reported Tuesday, in line with the average analyst estimate. Sales in March climbed to NT$441.2 billion. The strong showing from the world’s largest contract electronics maker suggests demand for iPhones, gaming consoles and servers remains robust as consumers snatch up devices for remote work, home-schooling and entertainment needs.

MacDailyNews Take: Hon Hai’s earnings would seem to bode well for Apple’s calendar Q1 (fiscal Q2) earnings due to be released after market close on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.