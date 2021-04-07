Apple assembler Hon Hai’s first quarter revenue jumps 44%

Apple assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co.’s first-quarter revenue jumped 44% on robust demand for Apple’s new 5G iPhones, iPads, and other devices that help consumers stay connected at home during the response to COVID-19.
Revenue in the three months through March rose to NT$1.34 trillion ($47 billion), the Taiwanese manufacturer reported Tuesday, in line with the average analyst estimate. Sales in March climbed to NT$441.2 billion.
The strong showing from the world’s largest contract electronics maker suggests demand for iPhones, gaming consoles and servers remains robust as consumers snatch up devices for remote work, home-schooling and entertainment needs.
MacDailyNews Take: Hon Hai’s earnings would seem to bode well for Apple’s calendar Q1 (fiscal Q2) earnings due to be released after market close on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.
28 Comments
Think there is a global chip shortage now? Wait till China takes Taiwan. We’ll all be back to stone tablets. Biden won’t stand up to China. Biden won’t defend democracy.
Biden wasn’t even democratically elected – and he knows it, even in his rapidly deteriorating mental state.
Biden was installed by the establishment, bankrolled by Mark Zuckerberg, which could not have a powerful U.S. President who stood for America First for another four more years. They need a weak puppet, so they paid to have one installed.
A few places still have the temerity to report the facts:
The Zuckerberg heist of the election — Santa Barbara News-Press Editorial
The Democrats like to say that “your voice is your vote.” When tech oligarch Mark Zuckerberg (net worth: $100 billion) has the unregulated and unmitigated ability to dictate how America’s elections are run, who runs them, how we cast our ballots, and who counts them, what voice do we have left?
The link is to a mislabeled opinion piece by Michelle Malkin, a well-known conspiracy theorist.
For those, like the rube above who attack people with leftist lies, not the facts they present, who still do not understand what happened in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, Time Magazine, of all places, lays it out (of course, they claim it was for “good” that all of this was done, so the end justifies the means for the leftists at TIME):
Their work touched every aspect of the election. They got states to change voting systems and laws and helped secure hundreds of millions in public and private funding. They fended off voter-suppression lawsuits, recruited armies of poll workers and got millions of people to vote by mail for the first time. They successfully pressured social media companies to take a harder line against disinformation…
A well-funded cabal of powerful people, ranging across industries and ideologies, working together behind the scenes to influence perceptions, change rules and laws, steer media coverage and control the flow of information.
Now, not all manipulation is illegal. Much of this is toeing the line of illegality. Big business and the far left, with a massive assist from the social media giants (squelching the Hunter Biden scandal until after Election Day, for one example) working with government institutions (officials changing election rules that only state legislatures are allowed to establish) in order to kill any movement they feel is against the Establishment.
What actually swung the 2020 U.S. presidential election? Some 42,844 “votes,” that’s all.
Biden “beat” Trump in:
• AZ by 10,457 “votes”
• GA by 11,779
• WI by 20,608
So, 42,844 “votes” swung the election from Trump – which China / the corrupt establishment simply could not have for 4 more years – to Biden-Harris who are provably corrupt globalist puppets.
Who bankrolled it?
Mark Zuckerberg bought Joe Biden for $350 million.
Those Biden “beat” Trump numbers, are very close to the votes DT “won” over HC.
Talk about a reality boomerang for GOP.
OK, First Then, so you are using the TIME article to support your claim that the election was stolen by a leftist conspiracy led by the noted Communist front group, The US Chamber of Commerce. You expect us to believe that this cabal of Big Business, College-educated Elites, City Dwellers, Suburbanites, Labor, and Minorities somehow control substantially fewer votes between them than Donald Trump did last November.
I suppose “Green Acres is the place to be,” if you want to win an election in your universe. You make hay of the close margin in an election that was no closer than 2016 and far less close than 2000 or 1960. Then you expect us to take you seriously on any other issue… like Hon Hai’s first quarter revenue, which is what this discussion is supposedly about.
Are you tired? Your arguments sure are.
People who are even remotely up on things, unlike TxUser, know that the Chamber of Commerce vehemently opposed Trump’s tariffs on China, the decision to pull out of the CCP-controlled World Health Organization, etc.
Again, the Chamber of Commerce, which is a business lobbying group, was part of the “well-funded cabal of powerful people, ranging across industries and ideologies, working together behind the scenes to influence perceptions, change rules and laws, steer media coverage and control the flow of information.”
Rubes who rely on CNN for their “information” like TXUser sometimes get confused between the United States Chamber of Commerce, again, a lobbying group (the largest lobbying group in the U.S.), and United States Department of Commerce (an executive department of the U.S. federal government concerned with promoting economic growth).
My work educating ignorant establishment pawns is never done, it seems.
You are perhaps the only person on the planet who has ever confused the US Chamber of Commerce with the US Department of Commerce.
Again, your claim is that there is a conspiracy between Big Business, Labor, College Graduates, Establishment Conservatives, Movement Progressives, City Dwellers, Suburban Women, Native Americans, African-Americans, and Hispanic-Americans (outside Florida). This group somehow control substantially fewer votes between them than “proper Americans” like you. Really?
I think the only “educating” required here is a math lesson on how 81 million popular votes is a larger number than 74 million, and how 306 Presidential Electors is more than 232.
See the “Real Kraken” article posted below by “America didn’t want Biden, Zuckerberg did” for further corroboration.
“Well-known” by whom?
Do you really think attacking the messenger is working for you?
Answer the question, for a change:
“When tech oligarch Mark Zuckerberg (net worth: $100 billion) has the unregulated and unmitigated ability to dictate how America’s elections are run, who runs them, how we cast our ballots, and who counts them, what voice do we have left?”
And perhaps those who try to prevent American citizens who can prove they are American citizens from voting should face some consequences for that. The response to the attitude that “uneducated welfare leeches” should be prevented from voting was the 24th Amendment, ratified in 1964 without the vote of a single former Confederate state except Florida, and the 1965 Voting Rights Act, passed over the objections of 18 Southern Senators and 85 Southern Congressmen.
Your response regarding the 24th Amendment and the 1965 Voting Rights Act is telling in that it shows you automatically assume “uneducated welfare leeches” to be black. Yet, no race was mentioned by TruthDetector. You’re the one who brought race into it, as usual.
Remember: To Democrats, skin color is the first check box. FYI: This means that they are racists. They scream, “RACIST!” at everyone else as a cover.
Now, according to a March 4-10 poll from the Honest Elections Project, 77 percent of Americans support requiring a photo ID to vote.
Majorities of Republicans (92%), Independents (75%), and even Democrats (63%) all support voter ID.
This includes majorities of self-identified Biden voters (62 percent to 24 percent opposed), black voters (64 percent to 22 percent opposed), and Latino voters (78 percent to 16 percent opposed).
TxLoser has to be a masochist.
He loves to be repeatedly beaten to a pulp by FT who doesn’t even break a sweat doing it.
Where did I mention race? No race is mentioned in the 24th Amendment, either. It prohibited wealth tests in Federal elections for poor white folks just like poor black folks. The Voting Rights Act protects everyone against discrimination based on race, color, or language minority status, so it covers more than just African-Americans as well. You are the one who assumes that a discussion of “uneducated welfare leeches” who vote must be about race and not about the right to vote that is guaranteed to all American citizens, regardless of the amount or source of their income.
The Real Kraken: What Really Happened to Donald Trump in the 2020 Election
Eric Holder was a big loser on election night. He was the guy raising tens of millions of dollars to make America safe for Democratic redistricting. A red wave turned Holder’s dreams into dust in state legislative races. State legislatures are where the redistricting action is, and the GOP flipped three chambers red, gaining 192 state house seats and 40 state senate seats nationwide.
Republicans now control both House and Senate chambers in 31 states. The country is a huge swath of red legislative control with Democrats largely confined to the cultural monoliths on the Pacific coast and urban Northeast.
The red wave extended to the United States House of Representatives, where for now, Republicans have gained nine seats.
But this wasn’t supposed to happen. The president isn’t supposed to lose when all the Republicans are winning.
Something’s fishy.
Indeed, something profoundly fishy happened in the 2020 election, but it wasn’t the Kraken or Venezuelan communists running remote software when they can’t even make the red lights work in their own country. Those shiny objects will play out with time and examination of evidence.
What happened in 2020 is something more fundamental and profound. What happened in 2020 is cultural and systemic, and sadly, generally legal. Until Republicans, and more importantly Trump supporters, understand what happened to them this year, it will happen again.
Two things happened in 2020. First, COVID led to a dismantling of state election integrity laws by everyone except the one body with the constitutional prerogative to change the rules of electing the president – the state legislatures.
Second, the Center for Technology and Civic Life happened.
If you are focused on goblins in the voting machines but don’t know anything about the CTCL and what they did to defeat Donald Trump, it’s time to up your game.
The Center for Technology and Civic Life and allied groups are responsible for building an urban get-out-the-vote-machine of the sort that Democrats could only dream up on a bender fueled by jugs of Merlot and all the legalized pot they could smoke.
The Capital Research Center has this deep dive into what the Center for Technology and Civil Life did in just Georgia. It starts with this:
“This year, left-leaning donors Mark Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan gave $350 million to an allegedly ‘nonpartisan’ nonprofit, the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL), which in turn re-granted the funds to thousands of governmental election officials around the country to ‘help’ them conduct the 2020 election.”
“Help.” That’s a good one.
What these grants did was build structural bias into the 2020 election where structural bias matters most – in densely populated urban cores. It converted election offices in key jurisdictions with deep reservoirs of Biden votes into Formula One turnout machines. The hundreds of millions of dollars built systems, hired employees from activist groups, bought equipment and radio advertisements. It did everything that street activists could ever dream up to turn out Biden votes if only they had unlimited funding.
In 2020, they had unlimited funding because billionaires made cash payments to 501(c)(3) charities that in turn made cash payments to government election offices.
Flush with hundreds of millions in new cash, government election offices turned those donations into manpower, new equipment, and street muscle to turn often sluggish and incompetent urban election offices into massive Biden turnout machines across the country – in Madison, Milwaukee, Detroit, Lansing, Philadelphia, and Atlanta among dozens of others.
Philadelphia’s election office budget was normally $9.8 million. The CLTC gave Philadelphia $10 million, more than doubling the city budget.
Those millions were used to hire local activists as city employees to drive around and collect ballots. The millions bought new printers and scanners to accommodate mail ballots. Philadelphia established brand new satellite election offices across the most Biden-friendly neighborhoods in the entire Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The millions bought scores of convenient drop boxes across the same neighborhoods where mail ballots could be conveniently dropped. Even though laws limited third parties from collecting and dropping off multiple ballots, people were photographed dropping off bundles of ballots at the boxes.
If voters couldn’t muster the initiative to travel a few blocks to the drop-off boxes or new satellite offices, the city went to them to collect their ballot.
CLTC dollars flowed through Philadelphia election officials to the pricey public relations firm Aloysius Butler & Clark. They designed billboards, posters, bus advertisements, and print ads. Radio advertisements and street marketing all added to the blitz.
In Philadelphia and the surrounding urban counties that received millions of dollars in CLTC grants, turnout exploded.
The plan worked.
In case you still don’t follow: Hundreds of millions of private charitable dollars flowed into key urban county election offices in battleground states. The same private philanthropic largess did not reach red counties. Urban counties were able to revolutionize government election offices into Joe Biden turnout machines.
All of this is legal. Do not allow your shock and confusion about what happened in 2020 lead you to mislabel all of this as “voter fraud” or “quasi-legal.” The Left excels at making the unprecedented real and the seemingly illegal, legal.
The hundreds of millions poured into urban election offices by the CTLC and affiliated charities also explains how Trump dramatically increased his share of the black and Hispanic vote and still lost. Hadn’t we been told that if Trump could increase his share of the black vote by only a few percentage points that he would win? Well, he did, and he lost.
Even if Trump increased his share of the black and Hispanic vote, the opening of the urban turnout floodgates through private donations to government election offices easily swamped Trump statewide in Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Michigan.
It doesn’t matter if Trump has 15 percent of the black vote in Detroit if turnout there soared by 92,891 Detroit votes, which it did. It doesn’t matter if Trump has even 20 percent of the black vote in Atlanta if turnout in DeKalb soared by 54,550 votes, which it did.
This also explains how the GOP was so successful everywhere… except at the top of the ticket. A flood of blue votes gushing out of deep blue urban areas has a statewide effect only for statewide candidates. It doesn’t affect legislative races outside of the cities.
But what about fraud, you might wonder. Sure enough, fraud was a problem. There is a long list of things being reported as fraud that are not fraud that will need to wait for another day to address, but the singular fact is the rush to mail balloting created weaknesses all across the system.
Mail ballots went to dead people. Mail ballots went to abandoned mines in Nevada. Mail ballots went to vacant lots in Pittsburgh. Mail ballots went in the garbage. Mail ballots were voted by people other than the voter.
I successfully argued in court that Virginia election officials violated Virginia statute when they issued rules that ballots can arrive late and without a postmark. But sadly, that case was one of the few instances of success at blocking the Democrats’ frenzy to throw out election integrity laws. By and large, the Democrats succeeded in tossing out state laws related to absentee ballot verification, deadlines and a whole range of laws all in the name of COVID. By and large, GOP efforts in court failed. It was a courtroom bloodbath that created vulnerabilities across the system.
The important point to understand is that elections are messy, and in 2020 hundreds of millions of dollars thrown at lawsuits and at election officials made the 2020 elections the messiest ever. Elections are also complicated, and you don’t always need outright fraud or communist hackers to craft a scheme to defeat Donald Trump. Why take that risk when you can do it all mostly legally by simply fundamentally transforming the entire process?
— J. CHRISTIAN ADAMS DEC 02, 2020
And on the night of December 24, 2020, a man disguised with a communist red cap and obviously fake beard broke into millions of American homes on the pretext of bribing children into being “nice.” Who knows how many were enticed into the cellars of pizza parlors for blood sacrifices?
That is about as reasonable as arguing that efforts to increase voter turnout are un-American. Australians are required to vote by law; is that un-Australian?
Ouch! Nothing like burned neocon smell in the morning!
Witty.
Did Biden collude with Zuck AND the commies? Weren’t Twitter and Google in on it, too? The press certainly was… is
Don’t know about the Commies, but Biden did combine in November with Zuckerburg and the other 84,376,000 Americans who voted against Donald J. Trump.
This BS is toxic and un-American. Shame on you.
You forgot “racist” and “homophobic,” dullard.
So, to leftists, the truth is now “BS,” “toxic,” and “un-American.” Project much?
Republicans routinely lose the popular vote (while often winning their seats). To lock-in this advantage, they’re trying to further disenfranchise voters. The country has moved on, and now they’re even losing the support of the corporate world.
You reap what you sow.
disposableidentity, disposableborders, disposableelectionintegrity, disposablebabies…
The “corporate world” is corrupt, genius, (and led by uninformed fools not much smarter than you).
Q-Anoning much? You must be wreathing in pain at not fully expressing the part about the DNC reinvigorating its leadership by means of drinking the energized blood of tortured children in Moloch worship. “Get thee behind me Satan!”
Based on the juvenile responses we’ve seen here today and the fantasy land conspiracy theory stuff we’ve heard from so many Republicans over the last few months, I think the future of the party is in serious trouble.
If we want level-headed leadership on the right side of the political spectrum (and whatever our political strips we should all want good leadership on the right), it’s just not coming from the usual places.
Small-c conservatives are going to have to look elsewhere for leadership, and they are going to have to start over with a new party. Stick a fork in it, the party of Lincoln, Eisenhower and Reagan is done.
iCal’ed.
To be thrown back into your vacant-eyed, slack-jawed face sooner than you think.
The only “juvenile” responses on this page are leftists trying to deflect that FaceBook’s Zuckerberg bought Joe Biden to be his pet for as long as he lasts. After that, he’ll own that cackling weirdo Harris The Ho for as long as she lasts.