All Google flagship iOS apps now feature Apple’s privacy labels

Apple’s privacy labels are designed to help you understand how apps handle your data, including apps Apple develops. Now, all of Google’s flagship apps now feature Apple’s privacy labels. This page shows the privacy labels for Apple’s iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS apps together in one place.

Mike Peterson for AppleInsider:

Google delayed providing privacy information. Because it didn’t comply with Apple’s guidelines, it meant that some of Google’s iOS apps didn’t see updates for months.

Google began to submit the necessary privacy data in February when both its YouTube app and Gmail app were updated with privacy data. On March 1, it also updated Google Docs and Google Calendar.

According to The 8-bit, Google on Tuesday updated the last of its flagship iOS apps: Google Photos.