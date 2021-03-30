Apple Maps adds COVID-19 travel guidance for over 300 airports around the world

After updating Apple Maps with COVID-19 vaccination locations from VaccineFinder earlier this month, Apple has updated their mapping app with airport information designed to assist with travel affected by the response to COVID-19.

Apple Maps on iPhone, iPad and Mac will now show the COVID-19 mitigation efforts taken by airports when searched via the app, either through a link to the airport’s own COVID-19 advisory page, or directly on the in-app location card itself.

Darrell Etherington for TechCrunch:

The new information is made available through a partnership with the Airports Council International and provides details on COVID-19 safety guidelines in effect at over 300 airports worldwide. The type of information provided includes requirements around COVID-19 testing, mask usage, screening procedures and any quarantine measures in effect, and generally hopes to help make the process of traveling while the global pandemic continues easier, and as vaccination programs and other counterefforts are set to prompt a global travel recovery.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple Maps. How to run the air travel gauntlet as smoothly as possible in one easy-to-use app!