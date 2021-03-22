AppleTV+ ‘Ted Lasso’ wins Best New Series and Best Comedy Series at Writers Guild of America Awards

The Apple TV+ global comedy sensation “Ted Lasso” was honored Sunday night at the 2021 Writers Guild of America Awards, winning Best New Series and Best Comedy Series.

Since its debut, the beloved freshman comedy series has been recognized with a multitude of awards and nominations, including being the only comedy series honored as an AFI Program of the Year; a Golden Globe Award for Jason Sudeikis in the Best Comedy Actor category; three Critics Choice Award wins including Best Comedy Series, Best Actor in a Comedy Series for Sudeikis, and Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Hannah Waddingham; and nominations from the Producers Guild of America for Comedy Series, plus two nominations from the Screen Actors Guild for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. Including today’s recognitions for “Ted Lasso,” Apple has been honored with a total of 86 awards wins and 329 awards nominations and accolades, since its global launch just over a year ago.

The Best New Series WGA Award was received by “Ted Lasso” writers Jane Becker, Leann Bowen, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Bill Lawrence, Jamie Lee, Jason Sudeikis, Phoebe Walsh and Bill Wrubel.

The Best Comedy Series nod went to “Ted Lasso” writers Becker, Bowen, Goldstein, Hunt, Kelly, Lawrence, Lee, Sudeikis, Walsh and Wrubel.

Apple’s “Ted Lasso” stars Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer. Waddingham, Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Goldstein, Phil Dunster and Nick Mohammed star alongside Sudeikis in the ensemble cast.

In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Lawrence via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Hunt and Kelly, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports.

The complete first season of the critically acclaimed hit comedy “Ted Lasso” is available on Apple TV+ on the Apple TV app.

Apple TV+ is home to award-winning Apple Originals from today’s most imaginative storytellers. Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service.

MacDailyNews Take: Congrats once again to the cast and crew of the Apple TV+ hit Ted Lasso!

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung, LG, Sony and VIZIO smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free. This special offer is good for three months after the first activation of the eligible device.