Apple dominates tablet applications processor market revenue share

After five consecutive years of shipment decline, the tablet applications processor (AP) market returned to growth in 2020, with Apple dominating the market, finds Strategy Analytics.

Strategy Analytics’ research finds that COVID-19-driven trends, such as remote working and learning, triggered a strong demand for tablet APs in 2020. The tablet AP market grew 36 percent to $2.6 billion million in 2020, according to the Strategy Analytics’ Handset Component Technologies (HCT) research report, “Tablet Apps Processor Market Share Tracker Q4 2020: Apple Dominates with Over 50 Percent Revenue Share.”

Apple, followed distantly by Intel, Qualcomm, MediaTek, and Samsung LSI captured the top-five tablet applications processor (AP) revenue share slots in 2020.

Apple maintained its tablet AP market leadership with a 48 percent revenue share in 2020, followed by Intel with 16 percent and Qualcomm with 14 percent.

Sravan Kundojjala, Associate Director, said in a statement, “Strategy Analytics estimates that Arm-based tablet APs accounted for 89 percent of total tablet AP shipments in 2020. Recent developments, including Apple’s M1 for Macs, Qualcomm’s Nuvia acquisition and NVIDIA’s proposed acquisition of Arm, all point to a heightened interest in the mobile computing market from the Arm ecosystem. We expect mobile computing CPU wars to bring more competition and innovation to the market in the next two years.”

Stephen Entwistle, Vice President of the Strategic Technologies Practice, added, “The tablet AP market posted a six-year high revenue and unit shipment figures in 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic. All leading tablet AP vendors, including Apple, Intel. Qualcomm, MediaTek and Samsung LSI, posted significant shipment growth. Strategy Analytics expects that this growth trend will continue through 2021, driven by continued demand from both remote working and learning.”

