Google follows Apple, cuts store fee from 30% to 15% on first $1 million developers earn

As it is wont to do, Google is once again following Apple by reducing the fee it charges developers that sell digital goods and services through its derivative “Google Play” app store from 30% to 15% on the first $1 million developers earn.

Apple in November announced a new App Store Small Business Program to benefit the vast majority of developers who sell digital goods and services on the App Store, providing them with a reduced commission on paid apps and in-app purchases. Developers can qualify for the program and a reduced 15% commission if they earned up to $1 million in proceeds during the previous calendar year.

Tripp Mickle and Sarah E. Needleman for The Wall Street Journal:

By reducing its take of app sales, Google estimates that 99% of developers would see their fees cut in half… Were the reduction implemented last year, it would have lowered Google’s take of Play store sales of $11.6 billion by an estimated $585 million, according to Sensor Tower, an app-industry research firm. Its parent company Alphabet reported $182.53 billion in revenue last year, mostly from advertising… Roughly $38.6 billion was spent in the Play store last year, while the App Store generated $72.3 billion, according to Sensor Tower… A spokeswoman for Epic said Google’s move doesn’t address the root of its beef with the company. “Whether it’s 15% or 30%, for apps obtained through the Google Play store, developers are forced to use Google’s in-app payment services,” she said.

MacDailyNews Take: Again, Epic Games et al. wants to enjoy all of the benefits of Apple’s App Store, including access to well over one billion of the world’s most affluent users for free. They even want free access to those who settle for inferior fake iPhones peddled by South Korean dishwasher makers and the like. In both cases, that’s illogical, unfair, and, basically, theft.