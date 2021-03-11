Who will assemble the Apple Car?

Apple has a time-tested approach to launching new products: Design in-house, sources components, and inks a contract manufacturer to assemble it for sale. The Cupertino Colossus is likely to employ a similar strategy for the Apple Car.

Mark Gurman and Gabrielle Coppola for Bloomberg News:

To build a vehicle, Apple has three primary options: Partner with an existing carmaker; build its own manufacturing facilities; or team up with a contract manufacturer such as Foxconn or Magna International Inc.

The Cupertino, California-based company has reached out to automakers including Hyundai Motor Co., but the discussions have not gone well… A longtime manager at both Apple and Tesla Inc. said this would be like Apple asking bitter smartphone rival Samsung Electronics Co. to manufacture the iPhone. Apple wants to challenge the assumptions of how a car works — how the seats are made, how the body looks, the person said. A traditional automaker would be reluctant to help such a potentially disruptive competitor, said the person, who asked not to be identified discussing private matters.

This is why Foxconn and Magna are two primary contenders for Apple’s business, according to industry insiders.