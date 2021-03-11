Who will assemble the Apple Car?

Apple has a time-tested approach to launching new products: Design in-house, sources components, and inks a contract manufacturer to assemble it for sale. The Cupertino Colossus is likely to employ a similar strategy for the Apple Car.
Mark Gurman and Gabrielle Coppola for Bloomberg News:
To build a vehicle, Apple has three primary options: Partner with an existing carmaker; build its own manufacturing facilities; or team up with a contract manufacturer such as Foxconn or Magna International Inc.
The Cupertino, California-based company has reached out to automakers including Hyundai Motor Co., but the discussions have not gone well… A longtime manager at both Apple and Tesla Inc. said this would be like Apple asking bitter smartphone rival Samsung Electronics Co. to manufacture the iPhone. Apple wants to challenge the assumptions of how a car works — how the seats are made, how the body looks, the person said. A traditional automaker would be reluctant to help such a potentially disruptive competitor, said the person, who asked not to be identified discussing private matters.
This is why Foxconn and Magna are two primary contenders for Apple’s business, according to industry insiders.
MacDailyNews Take: Earlier this year, Foxconn joined forces with Chinese carmaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. to provide production and consulting services to vehicle makers. Way back in September 2016, it was reported that about a dozen Magna engineers were working with Apple’s Project Titan team in Sunnyvale to develop the Apple Car.
I don’t see Apple using an existing manufacturer, Magna is a possible choice, but unlikely. The reason being that Apple’s car will be quite unlike existing cars, so existing production lines won’t be suitable.
See the previous article about Toyota’s president for my reasons why I would expect a company like Arrival to be more likely. Their manufacturing technology uses standard industrial buildings, can be set up quickly and its straightforward to have multiple factories building cars where they are needed. No issues with tariffs or import regulations.
Apple car is far more expensive than Tesla.