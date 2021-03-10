Warren Buffett’s net worth hits $100 billion

As investors drove the stock price for his company Berkshire Hathaway to a record level, Warren Buffett’s net worth reached $100 billion on Wednesday.

Berkshire Hathaway trimmed its stake in Apple by about 6%, selling 57.16 million shares, during the fourth quarter of 2020, according to a 13-F securities filing.

Jonathan Stempel for Reuters:

Buffett’s net worth, as measured by Forbes magazine, comes almost entirely from owning about one-sixth of Berkshire, a roughly $600 billion company. Berkshire’s stock price has surged higher in March, with its Class A shares surpassing $400,000 on Wednesday. That came after the Omaha, Nebraska-based company on Feb. 27 said fourth-quarter operating results improved despite the coronavirus pandemic, while gains in Apple Inc and other stocks fueled a $35.8 billion overall profit. Forbes said Buffett ranks fifth on its list of the world’s richest people, after Amazon.com’s Jeff Bezos, Tesla’s Elon Musk, LVMH Moet Hennessy’s Bernard Arnault and his family, and the philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

MacDailyNews Note: Berkshire Hathaway currently holds some $120 billion in Apple shares, its biggest single stock holding. No wonder Warren Buffett’s net worth has skyrocketed!