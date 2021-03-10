Average iPhone game requires 76% more storage space since 2016

The average mobile game file size on Apple’s App Store in the United States has increased by 76% since 2016 as developers continue to take advantage of iPhone storage space gains to launch bigger and better games while adding more content to their existing titles, Sensor Tower App Intelligence data shows.

Craig Chapple for Sensor Tower:

For our analysis, we looked at the top 100 revenue generating mobile games on the U.S. App Store each year since 2016, and determined each title’s file size based on storage requirements at the end of the year. This only includes the file size for the initial download and therefore does not include the total storage footprint of an app plus additional content. The average game file size in 2016 stood at approximately 264 megabytes, and has increased by 76 percent over the last five years to nearly 465 MB in 2020. Last year saw a particularly significant yearly rise, growing by 30.3 percent year-over-year. The median, meanwhile, has risen by 102.6 percent over the last five years from about 147 MB in 2016 to almost 299 MB in 2020. Last year saw a rise of 18.7 percent Y/Y, which was slower than seen in previous years. Storage capacity in iPhones and iPads has grown significantly over the past few years, with the latest iPhone 12 Pro housing 512 GB, offering ample room for consumers to install more large apps. In response to a whole raft of trends, including the expanded storage capacity, improved performance, and rising player expectations for content, game sizes have increased every year since 2016.

MacDailyNews Take: More capacious storage in faster and faster iPhones leads to better games and better apps, in general!

Apple really only botched one thing with the iPhone – its name… Apple’s “iPhone” isn’t really a phone at all. It’s really a small touchscreen Mac OS X computer, a Mac nano tablet, if you will. Here’s how misnamed the iPhone is: Some people are complaining that Jobs didn’t spend enough time on the Mac in his keynote! Folks, iPhone is not only a Mac, it’s the most radical new Mac in years! What’s to stop Apple from making a 12-inch model (and larger, and smaller) one of these days (use the headset for the phone, please) and calling it a Mac tablet?

The main thing about the “iPhone” is that it’s really a pocket Mac. It has email, SMS, full-featured Web browsing, and much more. But, beyond that, it is a platform that’s just sitting there waiting for Apple to sell software for it. Just imagine games with the large multi-touch display and the built-in accelerometer!

…So, yeah, it can be a phone, even the very best smartphone, but it’s so much more and holds so much promise that the name “iPhone” hardly does it justice. — SteveJack, MacDailyNews, January 9, 2007