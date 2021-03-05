Apple Watch increases market share dominance of global smartwatch market

Impacted by the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, global smartwatch shipments in Q4 2020 saw a slight YoY decrease to book an almost flat 2020, according to Counterpoint Research’s latest Global Smartphone Shipments Tracker. In a year where annual growth inched forward at only 1.5%, Apple Watch maintained its solid number one position and increased its market share by 6 percentage points, helping shift the overall market closer to the premium segment.

The Apple Watch Series 6 and SE did well, shipping 12.9 million units and accounting for 40% market share in Q4 2020.

Global Smartwatch Shipments Share, Q4 2019 vs. Q4 2020

Global Smartwatch Shipments, 2019 vs. 2020

There has been a significant market shift to more expensive watches, with premium vendors like Apple helping to power the high end. Counterpoint Senior Analyst Sujeong Lim said in a statement, “Price band dynamics during Q4 2020 indicate ASPs (average selling prices) are on the rise. 2019’s biggest segment ($101-$200) shrank by 7 percentage points, while the more premium $300-plus segments grew by 8 percentage points, helped tremendously by Apple, which enjoyed a dominant market share of over 70% in this category.”

Global Smartwatch Shipments Share by Retail Price Band, Q4 20190 vs. Q4 2020

Lim added, “We believe the ASPs will continue to rise over the next two to three years as these companies’ flagship models continue to lead. On the other hand, Apple’s success with its Watch SE model will likely spur others like Samsung to release similar variants, moving closer to the mass market. Over a three to four years timeframe, we see budget players like OPPO and realme gaining a significant share, intensifying overall competition and bringing down the prices.”

MacDailyNews Take:



Apple’s still got it. In spades.

Apple today revealed the world’s first smart watch and, once Apple Watch hits the market in early 2015, nothing will ever be the same… Apple Watch, starting at just $349, will be a massive hit… And, wow, are they gorgeous! And useful; more useful than most people yet realize…

The stupidwatches currently on the market were rendered even more anachronistic dead ends today. If you have one of these wastes of time: Sell it. Get as much as you can for that piece of junk, make room on your wrist, and get ready for the world’s first real smartwatch: Apple Watch.

Along with many millions of people, you are going to want an Apple Watch. All you have to do it touch it and see even a glimpse of what it can do and you’ll be sold… The Apple Watch is going to be a massive hit that sells millions upon millions of units. — SteveJack, September 9, 2014