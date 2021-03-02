Analyst: Apple’s initial iPhone 13 order could to hit 100 million units

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives on Monday wrote in a note to clients that the initial Apple supply-chain order for the iPhone 13 family could hit 100 million units. This versus the hit iPhone 12 family’s initial build of 80 million units.

Eric J. Savitz for Barron’s:

“While this number will clearly move around over the coming months, we believe this speaks to an increased confidence with [CEO Tim] Cook & Co. that this 5G-driven product cycle will extend well into 2022 and should also benefit from a post-vaccine consumer-reopening environment,” he writes. Ives says he has “increased confidence” that iPhone 13 will have a 1-terabyte storage option, double the highest storage capacity in current models. He says the new phones will include “a number of enhancements,” including Lidar across all iPhone 13 models. Meanwhile, Ives continues to think Street consensus iPhone forecasts for the September 2021 fiscal year are too conservative, at around 220 million units. He says that the company still has the potential to reach 240 million to even 250 million units—and notes that Apple could be on track to beat its best ever year for iPhone units, the 231 million sold in fiscal 2015.

MacDailyNews Take: An initial iPhone 13 order of 100 million units would be a huge display of Apple’s confidence.

As the Mother of All iPhone Super Cycles, a multi-year affair, has just begun, as have COVID-19 vaccine distribution and the economy reopens, Apple is well-positioned, especially with a weaker dollar. — MacDailyNews, February 23, 2021

