Apple’s iPhone 12 MagSafe battery pack said to feature reverse charging

Apple is rumored to be prepping MagSafe attachable battery packs that will be compatible with the iPhone 12 family. Serial leaker Jon Prosser today said on the Genius Bar podcast that one version of the battery pack will feature “reverse charging.”

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

According to Prosser, Apple is working on two versions of the battery packs, one that’s a standard version and one that’s a premium version with reverse charging. Prosser does not go into detail on reverse charging, but presumably this means that the battery pack will be able to charge an ‌iPhone 12‌ while also charging AirPods from the other side at the same time. Prosser claims that his source is “not sure” if Apple will release both of these battery packs or if only one will launch, so we may not see a version with reverse charging debut. Later this week, Prosser plans to release renders of the battery packs based on information from his source.

MacDailyNews Take: When and if the MagSafe battery pack is released, Apple will need boatloads to satisfy demand (although we’re finding it impossible to deplete the battery in our iPhone 12 Pro Max units which easily last a full day of use).