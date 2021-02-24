‘Wolfwalkers’ directors prep ‘epic’ animated series for Apple TV+

Directors Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart of the Apple TV+ film Wolfwalkers explain why the film was their most ambitious undertaking so far and discuss exciting projects currently in the works at Cartoon Saloon, including an “epic” animated series for Apple TV+.

Matt Grobar for Deadline:

With Wolfwalkers, directors Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart looked to enter uncharted creative territory, while closing out an acclaimed ‘Irish Folklore Trilogy’ that kicked off over a decade ago.

Produced by small-but-mighty, Irish animation studio Cartoon Saloon, Moore’s previous features, The Secret of Kells (2009) and Song of the Sea (2014), each earned Oscar nominations. But it’s with Wolfwalkers that he appears to be on the cusp of a breakthrough win.

Moore: Wolfwalkers was the biggest thing we’ve tried yet, and now, we’re doing something even bigger with [the upcoming Netflix feature] My Father’s Dragon. That project is so huge and they’re doing it all remotely, so I’m always impressed when I see what they’re pulling together for that one.

And we have a big series for Apple TV that’s not really announced. But it’s epic because it’s feature-quality, hand-drawn animation across 12 half-hours, and then a big, hour-long special at the end, which is going to take a lot of work.