Fry’s Electronics goes out of business effective immediately

After nearly 36 years in business as the one-stop-shop and online resource for high-tech professionals across nine states and 31 stores, Fry’s Electronics has made the difficult decision to shut down its operations and close its business permanently as a result of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and changes in the retail industry.
In a statement, Fry’s says the company will implement the shut down through an orderly wind down process that it believes will be in the best interests of the company, its creditors, and other stakeholders.
The company ceased regular operations and began the wind-down process on February 24, 2021. Fry’s hopes that undertaking the wind-down through this orderly process will reduce costs, avoid additional liabilities, minimize the impact on our customers, vendors, landlords and associates, and maximize the value of the Company’s assets for its creditors and other stakeholders.
The company is in the process of reaching out to its customers with repairs and consignment vendors to help them understand what this will mean for them and the proposed next steps.
If you have questions, please contact Fry’s using the following email addresses:
• For customers who have equipment currently being repaired, please email customerservice@frys.com, to arrange for return of your equipment.
• For customers with items needing repair under a Performance Service Contract, please call (800) 811-1745.
• For consignment vendors needing to pick up their consignment inventory at Fry’s locations, please email omnichannel@frys.com.
MacDailyNews Take: The end of an era.
According to Wikipedia, as of 2018, Fry’s had 14,000 employees.
Can it simply be assigned to market forces involving prices, convenience, and demand?
With this said, I’ll miss Frys with the warehouse-like inventory and the another generation restaurant/ treat counter.
Never heard of them.
If they were truly an “on-line” resource, then COVID is an excuse. Most true on-line businesses have flourished in these COVID times.
Sucks to be you if you lived in a garbage state they never moved into. That store was an adult ToysRus for every electronic item you could think of. End of an era was the best way to describe this.
Agreed
I was in Fry’s a couple of days ago, and I couldn’t believe how empty it was. No customers, and rows and rows of empty shelves. It was spooky to see such a big space like that.
Fry’s has been in trouble for a long time though. They have bad customer service, and their camera section has been sitting empty for years, with forgotten cables dangling out of holes in the empty displays. The morons trying to blame democrats for this just illustrate the futility of listening to anything cons say.
It’s still sad though. They did carry a lot of unique items that are hard to find elsewhere offline.
A year before COVID-19, I started noticing low inventory and sparsely stocked shelves at my local Fry’s, so they have been having problems for a while. There are some very good in-person and online retailers, but it was nice to need computer gear in a hurry and just drop by Fry’s to make a purchase.
Amazing. Fry’s was characteristic of its time. It carried all sorts of electronic parts, boards and components. Not much of that happening anymore. You can’t open your tablet or smartphone and add more memory, add a serial port or Ethernet port. No more need of SCSI cables, RS-232 cables, fax machines, fax paper and such.
I bought Mac OS X at Fry’s in Arlington, Texas, the day it went on sale. Sad news to hear they are no more.
And not one mention of its employees in that statement, a passing regret might have been nice considering they included every other interested and many a disinterested party.
Frys has been going out of business for the past three years. Some say it was the tariffs. Others have said Frys hadn’t paid their creditors for the past year, several years ago. They had it coming. It was mismanaged for a very long time.