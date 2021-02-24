Fry’s Electronics goes out of business effective immediately

After nearly 36 years in business as the one-stop-shop and online resource for high-tech professionals across nine states and 31 stores, Fry’s Electronics has made the difficult decision to shut down its operations and close its business permanently as a result of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and changes in the retail industry.

In a statement, Fry’s says the company will implement the shut down through an orderly wind down process that it believes will be in the best interests of the company, its creditors, and other stakeholders.

The company ceased regular operations and began the wind-down process on February 24, 2021. Fry’s hopes that undertaking the wind-down through this orderly process will reduce costs, avoid additional liabilities, minimize the impact on our customers, vendors, landlords and associates, and maximize the value of the Company’s assets for its creditors and other stakeholders.

The company is in the process of reaching out to its customers with repairs and consignment vendors to help them understand what this will mean for them and the proposed next steps.

If you have questions, please contact Fry’s using the following email addresses:

• For customers who have equipment currently being repaired, please email customerservice@frys.com, to arrange for return of your equipment.

• For customers with items needing repair under a Performance Service Contract, please call (800) 811-1745.

• For consignment vendors needing to pick up their consignment inventory at Fry’s locations, please email omnichannel@frys.com.

MacDailyNews Take: The end of an era.

According to Wikipedia, as of 2018, Fry’s had 14,000 employees.