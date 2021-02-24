Apple Pay looks set to launch in Israel soon

According to Israeli website The Verifier, Apple Pay is likely a few days to a few weeks away from launching in Israel.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

The report notes that Israeli mobile banking service Pepper recently updated its iPhone app, with the release notes for the latest version mentioning a “surprise” that would be shared at a later time. Pepper may have accidentally jumped the gun, however, as the app briefly showed users a splash screen with an option to add the Pepper card to the Wallet app for use with Apple Pay.

MacDailyNews Note: You’d think that, by now, having launched in October 2014, Apple Pay would already be available in Israel, wouldn’t you? Oh, well, soon!

Countries and regions that currently support Apple Pay:

Asia-Pacific

• Australia

• China mainland*

• Hong Kong

• Japan

• Kazakhstan

• Macao

• New Zealand

• Singapore

• Taiwan

Europe

• Austria

• Belarus

• Belgium

• Bulgaria

• Croatia

• Cyprus

• Czech Republic

• Denmark

• Estonia

• Faroe Islands

• Finland

• France

• Georgia

• Germany

• Greece

• Greenland

• Guernsey

• Hungary

• Iceland

• Ireland

• Isle of Man

• Italy

• Jersey

• Latvia

• Liechtenstein

• Lithuania

• Luxembourg

• Malta

• Monaco

• Montenegro

• Netherlands

• Norway

• Poland

• Portugal

• Romania

• Russia

• San Marino

• Serbia

• Slovakia

• Slovenia

• Spain

• Sweden

• Switzerland

• Ukraine

• United Kingdom

• Vatican City

Latin America and the Caribbean

• Brazil

• Mexico

Middle East

• Saudi Arabia

• United Arab Emirates

North America

• Canada

• The United States of America

*In China mainland, you can use Apple Pay on the web in Safari only on compatible iPhone and iPad models using iOS 11.2 or later.