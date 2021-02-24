Apple Pay looks set to launch in Israel soon

According to Israeli website The Verifier, Apple Pay is likely a few days to a few weeks away from launching in Israel.

Apple Pay is easy and works with the Apple devices you use every day. You can make secure purchases in stores, in apps, and on the web. And you can send and receive money from friends and family right in Messages. Apple Pay is even simpler than using your physical card, and safer too.
Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

The report notes that Israeli mobile banking service Pepper recently updated its iPhone app, with the release notes for the latest version mentioning a “surprise” that would be shared at a later time.

Pepper may have accidentally jumped the gun, however, as the app briefly showed users a splash screen with an option to add the Pepper card to the Wallet app for use with Apple Pay.

MacDailyNews Note: You’d think that, by now, having launched in October 2014, Apple Pay would already be available in Israel, wouldn’t you? Oh, well, soon!

Countries and regions that currently support Apple Pay:

Asia-Pacific

• Australia
• China mainland*
• Hong Kong
• Japan
• Kazakhstan
• Macao
• New Zealand
• Singapore
• Taiwan

Europe

• Austria
• Belarus
• Belgium
• Bulgaria
• Croatia
• Cyprus
• Czech Republic
• Denmark
• Estonia
• Faroe Islands
• Finland
• France
• Georgia
• Germany
• Greece
• Greenland
• Guernsey
• Hungary
• Iceland
• Ireland
• Isle of Man
• Italy
• Jersey
• Latvia
• Liechtenstein
• Lithuania
• Luxembourg
• Malta
• Monaco
• Montenegro
• Netherlands
• Norway
• Poland
• Portugal
• Romania
• Russia
• San Marino
• Serbia
• Slovakia
• Slovenia
• Spain
• Sweden
• Switzerland
• Ukraine
• United Kingdom
• Vatican City

Latin America and the Caribbean

• Brazil
• Mexico

Middle East

• Saudi Arabia
• United Arab Emirates

North America

• Canada
• The United States of America

*In China mainland, you can use Apple Pay on the web in Safari only on compatible iPhone and iPad models using iOS 11.2 or later.

  2. As an Apple user both personally and professionally for thirty years, I have owned more Apple devices than I can remember, starting with a IIci. I now live in Israel, and have largely ignored the news about Apple Pay because it didn’t relate to me here. If that’s now changing, I guess I’d better catch up to see how it might be of use!

