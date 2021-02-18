Jane Fonda to voice ‘The Dragon’ in Apple TV+ feature film ‘Luck’

Jane Fonda has joined the voice cast of “Luck,” a new feature film from the just-announced content partnership between Apple and Skydance Animation.

Matt Donnelly for Variety:

Fonda, who has a long relationship with Skydance Media as the producer of her Netflix series “Grace and Frankie,” is on board for a key role in the film that envisions colliding worlds of good and bad luck — and the unlucky girl who must intervene and save the day.

Fonda will voice The Dragon, described as the “exuberant CEO of Good Luck and undisputed luckiest ancient being in all the land. The Dragon is elegant, stylish and as persuasive as she is powerful. The only thing better than good luck is more good luck, so when bad luck starts to spin out of control, she must face her fears or risk losing good luck forever.”

The film will be directed by Peggy Holmes (“Secret of the Wings”) and written by Kiel Murray (“Cars”).