Jane Fonda to voice ‘The Dragon’ in Apple TV+ feature film ‘Luck’

Jane Fonda has joined the voice cast of “Luck,” a new feature film from the just-announced content partnership between Apple and Skydance Animation.
Fonda, who has a long relationship with Skydance Media as the producer of her Netflix series “Grace and Frankie,” is on board for a key role in the film that envisions colliding worlds of good and bad luck — and the unlucky girl who must intervene and save the day.
Fonda will voice The Dragon, described as the “exuberant CEO of Good Luck and undisputed luckiest ancient being in all the land. The Dragon is elegant, stylish and as persuasive as she is powerful. The only thing better than good luck is more good luck, so when bad luck starts to spin out of control, she must face her fears or risk losing good luck forever.”
The film will be directed by Peggy Holmes (“Secret of the Wings”) and written by Kiel Murray (“Cars”).
MacDailyNews Note: In December, Matt Donnelly and Brent Lang reported for Variety, “The handful of executives who screened footage of “Luck” called it “vintage Lasseter,” citing the dazzling production value and commercial appeal the producer is known for, said insiders.”
11 Comments
I think I’ll binge Henry Fonda this weekend…
Thelonius knocks it out of the park again! That is a brilliant piece of actors’ artistry and the scripting is excellent too. Thank you for showing us what recent films need to consider the standard they should aspire to.
film makers….. not “films”
There really was a time when most of us could go to the theater and see a movie like On Golden Pond and it was literally a shared national experience. A comedian could just say in a Hepburn like voice, “Norman, you old coot” and all 300 million of us would know what he was talking about and laugh. We were a nation. Not nationalists. We were a country, not red and blue states.
We can have that unified community again if we make it happen. We can all tell our manipulative politicians and leaders to go fly a kite. The division we have? It’s been engineered on purpose and utter bulls..t.
This one’s sweet too, Thelonious!
Is there a scene in the movie where Hanoi Jane sits on Vietcong anti-aircraft weaponry and smilingly pretend to blow American pilots out of the sky?
Probably not. No respect for communist Barberella…
Yes, Fonda was active in anti-war campaigning, as were tens of thousands of other Americans using their Constitution rights. She was particularly active in fundraising for the group Vietnam Veterans Against War.
What the rabid right refuses to acknowledge is that while in Hanoi, Fonda visited American POWs, bringing them humanitarian aid and attempting to seek common ground with the North Vietnamese.
Fonda was photographed seated on a North Vietnamese anti-aircraft gun; the photo outraged a number of Americans,and earned her the nickname “Hanoi Jane”.In her 2005 autobiography, she wrote that she was manipulated into sitting on the battery; she had been horrified at the implications of the pictures. In a 2011 entry at her official website, Fonda explained:
It happened on my last day in Hanoi. I was exhausted and an emotional wreck after the 2-week visit … The translator told me that the soldiers wanted to sing me a song. He translated as they sung. It was a song about the day ‘Uncle Ho’ declared their country’s independence in Hanoi’s Ba Dinh Square. I heard these words: ‘All men are created equal; they are given certain rights; among these are life, Liberty and Happiness.’ These are the words Ho pronounced at the historic ceremony. I began to cry and clap. ‘These young men should not be our enemy. They celebrate the same words Americans do.’ The soldiers asked me to sing for them in return … I memorized a song called ‘Day Ma Di’, written by anti-war South Vietnamese students. I knew I was slaughtering it, but everyone seemed delighted that I was making the attempt. I finished. Everyone was laughing and clapping, including me … Here is my best, honest recollection of what happened: someone (I don’t remember who) led me towards the gun, and I sat down, still laughing, still applauding. It all had nothing to do with where I was sitting. I hardly even thought about where I was sitting. The cameras flashed … It is possible that it was a set up, that the Vietnamese had it all planned. I will never know. But if they did I can’t blame them. The buck stops here. If I was used, I allowed it to happen … a two-minute lapse of sanity that will haunt me forever … But the photo exists, delivering its message regardless of what I was doing or feeling. I carry this heavy in my heart. I have apologized numerous times for any pain I may have caused servicemen and their families because of this photograph. It was never my intention to cause harm.”
Sounds like a good teaming of creatives except Jane Fonda; I don’t know much about her.
Now in 4k 60 fps: