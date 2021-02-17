Apple seeds second public betas of iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5

Two weeks after the release of the first public betas and one day after Apple seeded developers, Apple today released the second betas of new iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 updates to public beta testers.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

iOS 14.5 adds a new feature that lets you unlock your iPhone with your Apple Watch when you’re wearing a mask, alleviating the need to use a passcode to get into an ‌iPhone‌ with Face ID when you have a mask on. Using this feature requires both iOS 14.5 and watchOS 7.4, and it is opt-in. It can be activated in the Settings app under Face ID & Passcode.

Dual-SIM 5G support is now available globally on iPhone 12 devices, so if you have more than one phone number associated with your ‌iPhone‌, both lines can now take advantage of 5G networks. Previously, Dual-SIM functionality was limited to LTE in all countries except for China.

With iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, and watchOS 7.4, AirPlay 2 support is available for Apple Fitness+, which lets a workout played on the ‌iPhone‌ or the iPad to be AirPlayed to an ‌AirPlay‌ 2-compatible smart TV or set-top box. iOS 14.5 includes a Waze-like crowdsourcing feature for reporting accidents, hazards, and speed checks along a route in Maps when getting directions.