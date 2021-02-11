Apple Music pulls Tom MacDonald’s ‘Fake Woke’ song

Tom MacDonald is a Canadian rapper who’s earned praise and scorn for his songs about race, political correctness, and other issues of the day. In the past week, MacDonald’s new song “Fake Woke” soared to No. 1 on Apple’s iTunes sales chart and earned a spot on the Billboard Hot 100. Apple removed Tom MacDonald’s “Fake Woke” from Apple Music and the iTunes Store at some point on Wednesday night.
It looks like Amazon Music has also pulled the song as a search for the song returns no result.
MacDonald’s artist pages do remain on Apple Music, iTunes Store, and Amazon Music, along with some of his other songs and albums.
Currently, “Fake Woke,” by Tom MacDonald currently remains available on Alphabet/Google‘s You Tube:
“Fake Woke” Lyrics by Tom MacDonald:
[Verse 1]
I think it’s crazy I’m the one who they labelled as controversial
And Cardi B is the role model for 12-year-old girls
There’s rappers pushing Xanax at the top of the Billboard
But if I mention race in a song, I’m scared I’ll get killed for it
It’s backwards, it’s getting exponentially dumb
It’s more difficult to get a job than purchase a gun
Eminem used to gay bash and murder his mom
And now he doesn’t want fans if they voted for Trump
We’re ashamed to be American, you should probably love it
‘Cause you have the right to say it and not get strung up in public
As children, we were taught how to walk and talk
But the system wants adults to sit down and shut up
Cancel culture runs the world, now the planet went crazy
Label everything we say as homophobic or racist
If you’re white, then you’re privileged, guilty by association
All our childhood heroes got MeToo’d or they’re rapists
[Pre-Chorus 1]
They never freed the slaves, they realized that they don’t need the chains
They gave us tiny screens, we think we’re free ’cause we can’t see the cage
They knew the race war would be the game they need to play
For people to pick teams, they use the media to feed the flame
[Chorus]
They so fake woke, facts don’t care ’bout feelings
They know they won’t tell me what to believe in
They so fake woke, same old safe zones
They so fake woke, facts don’t care ’bout your feelings
[Verse 2]
I think it’s crazy all these people screaming facts, but they fake woke
Hate their neighbour ’cause he wears a mask or he stays home
Has a daughter, but his favourite artist said he slays hoes
Picks her up from school, music slaps on the way home
Censorship’s an issue ’cause they choose what they erase
There’s a difference between hate speech and speech that you hate
I think Black Lives Matter was the stupidest name
When the system’s screwing everyone exactly the same
I just wanna spend Thanksgiving Day with food and my family
Without being accused of celebrating native casualties
We got so divided, it’s black and white and political
Republicans are bigots, libtards if you’re liberal
There’s riots in our streets, and it’s just getting worse
Y’all screaming, “Defund the police”, y’all are genius for sure
They’re underfunded already, they’re way too busy to work
Order food and call the cops, see what reaches you first
[Pre-Chorus 2]
Segregation ended, that’s a lie in itself
That was a strategy to make us think they were tryin’ to help
They knew that racism was hot if they designed it to sell
We buy up every single box and divide us ourselves
[Chorus]
They so fake woke, facts don’t care ’bout feelings
They know they won’t tell me what to believe in
They so fake woke, same old safe zones
They so fake woke, facts don’t care ’bout your feelings
[Verse 3]
Use violence to get peace and wonder why it isn’t working
That’s like sleeping with a football team to try and be a virgin
Politicians are for sale, and someone always makes the purchase
But you and I cannot afford it, our democracy is worthless
If a man has mental illness, call him crazy, say it silently
When country’s going crazy, we accept it as society
Get sick and take a pill when the side effects get you high
You get addicted like these rappers dyin’ fighting with sobriety
Censoring the facts turns our children into idiots
They claim it’s for our safety, I’ll tell you what it really is
Removing information that empowers all the citizens
The truth doesn’t damage points of view that are legitimate
They’re tryna change amen to amen and women
How’d we let ’em make praying a microaggression?
Instead of asking God for the strength to keep winnin’
We cheat to get ahead, and then we ask him for forgiveness
[Pre-Chorus 3]
Feminism used to be the most righteous of fights
But these days it feels like they secretly hate guys
I don’t trust anyone who bleeds for a week and don’t die
I’m just kiddin’, but everything else that I said is right
MacDailyNews Note: We have contacted Apple for an explanation as to why Tom MacDonald’s “Fake Woke” song is no longer available on Apple Music or the iTunes Store and will add it here when/if we get a response.
In the meantime, MacDonald has released his latest song, Cancelled which remains on Apple Music.
Seems like “Fake Woke” hit too close to home for Timmy the Wannabe Autocrat who claims to love free speech but really only loves speech with which he agrees, just like the classic hypocrite he so clearly is.
Hate speech and speech that you hate are 2 different things…
It’s getting really difficult to continue being an Apple loyalist these days…
Dell and Android for you see ya….
Kudos again to MacDailyNews for reporting this.
Cook opened a big can of worms with his obviously politically-inspired banning of Parler, clearly in cahoots with the rest of the Big Tech leftists. Now, it looks like he’s doing the same with MacDonald. This song surely must hit Tim right between the eyes.
I continue to wonder why do those, like Tim Cook, who benefit the most from capitalism, entrepreneurialism, and free enterprise want to wreck it with leftist, socialist, over-regulation?
The only logical answers I can come up with is that they either must feel guilty for being so vastly overpaid or they’re ignorant of the conditions that allowed them to become successful in the first place – or maybe they’ve already got theirs, so they don’t care that nobody else will be able to replicate their success in a socialist system?
Rap artists have for decennia made the most atricous ‘songs’ containing incredible violent, anti-woman, homophobic, rape, drug and gang loving lyrics one can and can not imagine.
And all this time it is all still there, never pulled.
And now this gets removed? Protest lyrics are supposedly a one way street? Lady justice is not blind? Rules for one but not the other?
The word hypocrisy is not even remotely strong enough to describe what Apple is doing here. We need new words for these unfathomable acts of insincerity and double standards.
And leftists like Timmy wonder why middle america doesnt trust them. Pulling apps because you disagree with their politics and now censoring songs? This is Ok with leftists?
This is how trump was elected in the first place, a distrust of the status quo.
Bye, most have Microsoft and Android anyway.
Tech tyrant. This infuriates me. This stuff won’t end well.
Won’t end well for you using inferior tech and no science….