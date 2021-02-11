Apple Music pulls Tom MacDonald’s ‘Fake Woke’ song

Tom MacDonald is a Canadian rapper who’s earned praise and scorn for his songs about race, political correctness, and other issues of the day. In the past week, MacDonald’s new song “Fake Woke” soared to No. 1 on Apple’s iTunes sales chart and earned a spot on the Billboard Hot 100. Apple removed Tom MacDonald’s “Fake Woke” from Apple Music and the iTunes Store at some point on Wednesday night.

It looks like Amazon Music has also pulled the song as a search for the song returns no result.

MacDonald’s artist pages do remain on Apple Music, iTunes Store, and Amazon Music, along with some of his other songs and albums.

Currently, “Fake Woke,” by Tom MacDonald currently remains available on Alphabet/Google‘s You Tube:

“Fake Woke” Lyrics by Tom MacDonald:

[Verse 1]

I think it’s crazy I’m the one who they labelled as controversial

And Cardi B is the role model for 12-year-old girls

There’s rappers pushing Xanax at the top of the Billboard

But if I mention race in a song, I’m scared I’ll get killed for it

It’s backwards, it’s getting exponentially dumb

It’s more difficult to get a job than purchase a gun

Eminem used to gay bash and murder his mom

And now he doesn’t want fans if they voted for Trump

We’re ashamed to be American, you should probably love it

‘Cause you have the right to say it and not get strung up in public

As children, we were taught how to walk and talk

But the system wants adults to sit down and shut up

Cancel culture runs the world, now the planet went crazy

Label everything we say as homophobic or racist

If you’re white, then you’re privileged, guilty by association

All our childhood heroes got MeToo’d or they’re rapists

[Pre-Chorus 1]

They never freed the slaves, they realized that they don’t need the chains

They gave us tiny screens, we think we’re free ’cause we can’t see the cage

They knew the race war would be the game they need to play

For people to pick teams, they use the media to feed the flame

[Chorus]

They so fake woke, facts don’t care ’bout feelings

They know they won’t tell me what to believe in

They so fake woke, same old safe zones

They so fake woke, facts don’t care ’bout your feelings

[Verse 2]

I think it’s crazy all these people screaming facts, but they fake woke

Hate their neighbour ’cause he wears a mask or he stays home

Has a daughter, but his favourite artist said he slays hoes

Picks her up from school, music slaps on the way home

Censorship’s an issue ’cause they choose what they erase

There’s a difference between hate speech and speech that you hate

I think Black Lives Matter was the stupidest name

When the system’s screwing everyone exactly the same

I just wanna spend Thanksgiving Day with food and my family

Without being accused of celebrating native casualties

We got so divided, it’s black and white and political

Republicans are bigots, libtards if you’re liberal

There’s riots in our streets, and it’s just getting worse

Y’all screaming, “Defund the police”, y’all are genius for sure

They’re underfunded already, they’re way too busy to work

Order food and call the cops, see what reaches you first

[Pre-Chorus 2]

Segregation ended, that’s a lie in itself

That was a strategy to make us think they were tryin’ to help

They knew that racism was hot if they designed it to sell

We buy up every single box and divide us ourselves

[Chorus]

They so fake woke, facts don’t care ’bout feelings

They know they won’t tell me what to believe in

They so fake woke, same old safe zones

They so fake woke, facts don’t care ’bout your feelings

[Verse 3]

Use violence to get peace and wonder why it isn’t working

That’s like sleeping with a football team to try and be a virgin

Politicians are for sale, and someone always makes the purchase

But you and I cannot afford it, our democracy is worthless

If a man has mental illness, call him crazy, say it silently

When country’s going crazy, we accept it as society

Get sick and take a pill when the side effects get you high

You get addicted like these rappers dyin’ fighting with sobriety

Censoring the facts turns our children into idiots

They claim it’s for our safety, I’ll tell you what it really is

Removing information that empowers all the citizens

The truth doesn’t damage points of view that are legitimate

They’re tryna change amen to amen and women

How’d we let ’em make praying a microaggression?

Instead of asking God for the strength to keep winnin’

We cheat to get ahead, and then we ask him for forgiveness

[Pre-Chorus 3]

Feminism used to be the most righteous of fights

But these days it feels like they secretly hate guys

I don’t trust anyone who bleeds for a week and don’t die

I’m just kiddin’, but everything else that I said is right

MacDailyNews Note: We have contacted Apple for an explanation as to why Tom MacDonald’s “Fake Woke” song is no longer available on Apple Music or the iTunes Store and will add it here when/if we get a response.

In the meantime, MacDonald has released his latest song, Cancelled which remains on Apple Music.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers too numerous to mention individually for the heads up.]