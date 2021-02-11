Apple extends Apple Music free trial to six months for students

After running a similar promotion in 2020, Apple has again extended the free trial of Apple Music for new university student subscribers to six months from the usual 3-month period.

Taha Broach for The 8-Bit:

If you are a new university student, you can grab the deal right now and get 6 months of free Apple Music. According to Apple, in order to qualify for an Apple Music subscription, “you must be a student studying a bachelor degree, post-graduate degree, or equivalent Higher Education course at a University, College (the U.S. only) or Post-Secondary School (Canada only). Junior, technical colleges, and special courses are also eligible in Japan.” It’s worth noting that the Apple Music Student subscription is only available in certain countries and regions.

MacDailyNews Note: Students get the same Apple Music features and benefits as individual members. Once your student status with your college or university is verified, you get student membership pricing for up to four years, as long as you remain a student. After four years, your membership will continue at the individual member price.

Apple Music Student Plan now comes with Apple TV+ for free. Limited-time offer; offer may end at any time. Free Apple TV+ access for students ends when you no longer qualify or do not renew your Apple Music Student subscription. Offer good for verified college students only and does not extend to a Family Sharing group.