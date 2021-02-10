Apple offers free battery replacement in affected 2016, 2017 MacBook Pro units

Apple has published a new support document, “If the battery in your 2016 or 2017 MacBook Pro won’t charge past 1%,” in which the company says they will offer free battery replacement in affected 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro units.

A very small number of customers with 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro computers have experienced an issue with the battery not charging past 1%.

The battery health status on these devices will also indicate “Service Recommended.” If the status indicates that your battery is Normal, your battery is not affected by this issue.

If your 2016 or 2017 MacBook Pro exhibits these behaviors, contact Apple to get your battery replaced, free of charge. Your computer will be examined prior to service to verify that it is eligible for the free battery replacement.

Apple has also released a macOS update that prevents this issue from happening to other 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro computers. Please update to macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 or later or install the macOS Catalina 10.15.7 supplemental update.

Check battery health

To determine if your battery needs service, check the battery health:

• In macOS Big Sur, choose Apple menu  > System Preferences, click Battery, select Battery in the sidebar, then click Battery Health.

• In macOS Catalina or earlier, hold the Option key and click the battery icon in the menu bar to reveal the battery status menu.

Update macOS

Choose System Preferences from the Apple menu , then click Software Update to check for updates. Look for macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 or later or macOS Catalina 10.15.7 supplemental update.

MacDailyNews Note: To identify your Mac’s model for Apple’s free battery replacement in affected MacBook Pro units, choose Apple menu  > About This Mac.

2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro models are listed below:

• MacBook Pro (13­-inch, 2016, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

• MacBook Pro (13-­inch, 2017, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

• MacBook Pro (13-­inch, 2016, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

• MacBook Pro (13-­inch, 2017, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

• MacBook Pro (15-­inch, 2016)

• MacBook Pro (15-­inch, 2017)

