Over the past five years, Apple’s share price has surged about 460%. Annual revenue rose from $215.6 billion to $274.5 billion between fiscal 2016 and 2020, while Apple’s annual net income grew from $45.7 billion to $57.4 billion. Where will Apple’s share price be in 5 years?

Leo Sun for The Motley Fool:

Analysts expect Apple’s revenue to rise 21% in fiscal 2021, then grow another 4% in 2022. Most of that growth will come from new hardware devices and the expansion of its services ecosystem… Strong shipments of the iPhone, which generated half of Apple’s revenue in 2020, should tether more users to its growing services ecosystem, which includes the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple Pay, and other services. Apple generated 20% of its revenue from those services last year, and it recently surpassed 600 million paid subscribers across the entire ecosystem.

A successful launch of the “Apple Glasses” would complement its iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods, and other devices to lock users into its ever-expanding ecosystem. It would also further reduce Apple’s dependence on the iPhone, and possibly pave the way for the launch of its “Apple Car” several years later.

It’s impossible to tell exactly where Apple’s stock will be trading by the end of 2025, but I believe it will outperform the S&P 500 by a significant margin… Its stock still trades at less than 30 times forward earnings. The stock could still go through some wild swings, but investors who simply hold Apple — instead of trading it — could be well-rewarded over the next five years.