Apple looks to ignite Apple News+ growth with new affiliate program

Apple is looking to ignite the growth of Apple News+, the company’s subscription news service. The company has announced a new affiliate program for Apple News+, which pays out a bounty of 400% per conversion.
In an email, Apples states:
We are excited to announce the launch of our latest affiliate program — Apple News+. This is a great new way to earn added commission by linking to a new Apple Service. Apple News+ pays a one-time bounty of 400% on paid membership based on the local market rate. For example, after the 30-day trial partners will be paid $39.99 per membership in the US and £39.99 per membership in the UK…
Apple also provides new tools for News+ partners:
The Apple News+ Toolbox also has separate creative assets for each of the four markets in several standard IAB sizes.
I don’t understand the point of Apple News+. Is it just an aggregator, like MDN? Not kidding. Serious question. I’ve never seen the value in it.
Yeah, I want my news from a source that does all it can to suppress free expression and which hates America and the Constitution.
Is it just my pronation to the glass-half-empty mindset that makes me doubt the success of another Apple media/news try? The source content is key, right?
Maybe using, “ignite” will do it.