Apple looks to ignite Apple News+ growth with new affiliate program

Apple is looking to ignite the growth of Apple News+, the company’s subscription news service. The company has announced a new affiliate program for Apple News+, which pays out a bounty of 400% per conversion.

In an email, Apples states:

We are excited to announce the launch of our latest affiliate program — Apple News+. This is a great new way to earn added commission by linking to a new Apple Service. Apple News+ pays a one-time bounty of 400% on paid membership based on the local market rate. For example, after the 30-day trial partners will be paid $39.99 per membership in the US and £39.99 per membership in the UK…

Apple also provides new tools for News+ partners:

The Apple News+ Toolbox also has separate creative assets for each of the four markets in several standard IAB sizes.

