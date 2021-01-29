Apple TV+ orders ‘WeCrashed,’ new limited series starring Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto

Apple TV+ has given a series order to “WeCrashed,” a new limited series based on the hit podcast “WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork,” starring Academy, Golden Globe and SAG Award winner Jared Leto and Academy, Golden Globe and SAG Award winner Anne Hathaway, who will both also serve as executive producers.

Previously in development at Apple and set to be produced by Apple Studios, “WeCrashed” is created by Lee Eisenberg (Spirit Award-nominated “Little America,” “Good Boys”) and Drew Crevello (“The Long Dark”), and will be directed by John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (“This is Us,” “Crazy Stupid Love”). Requa and Ficarra will executive produce alongside Charlie Gogolak. Eisenberg, Crevello and Natalie Sandy will also serve as executive producers. Emma Ludbrook will executive produce alongside Leto through their Paradox production company.

“WeCrashed” will follow the greed-filled rise and inevitable fall of WeWork, one of the world’s most valuable startups, and the narcissists whose chaotic love made it all possible.

As part of his overall deal with Apple TV+, Lee Eisenberg will co-write, executive produce and serve as showrunner of the series alongside Drew Crevello. Wondery will also executive produce.

The Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway-helmed series joins an expanding offering of anticipated Apple Originals that will be developed and produced by Apple Studios, including the recently announced “Lessons in Chemistry,” starring and executive produced by Academy Award winner Brie Larson, and written and executive produced by Academy Award nominee Susannah Grant; “Kitbag,” the latest film from esteemed director Ridley Scott and starring Academy Award winner Joaquin Phoenix; “Emancipation,” from director Antoine Fuqua, and starring and produced by Academy Award nominee Will Smith; the highly sought-after film “Killers of the Flower Moon,” directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro; “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey,” a new six-episode limited series starring and executive produced by Academy Award nominee Samuel L. Jackson, and based on the moving novel by bestselling author Walter Mosley; “Snow Blind,” a new feature film with Jake Gyllenhaal attached to star and Gustav Möller attached to direct; “Swan Song,” a genre-bending film starring Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris; “Masters of the Air,” a new limited drama series from Apple Studios and executive produced by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television, and Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman’s Playtone; a new drama series from Team Downey and Adam Perlman; and “High Desert,” a new comedy series that will star Patricia Arquette, who will also executive produce alongside director Ben Stiller.

“WeCrashed” will also join upcoming limited series on Apple TV+ including “The Shrink Next Door,” based on the No. 1 new podcast of 2019 by Wondery and Bloomberg Media, and starring Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd and Kathryn Hahn; “Hedy Lamarr,” starring and executive produced by Gal Gadot, and written and executive produced by Golden Globe Award winner Sarah Treem; “Five Days At Memorial,” a new limited series from Academy Award winner John Ridley; and, “Lisey’s Story,” written and executive produced by celebrated author Stephen King, and starring Academy Award winner Julianne Moore.

Apple TV+ is home to award-winning Apple Originals from today’s most imaginative storytellers. Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service. Apple Originals have been honored with 192 awards nominations and 56 wins in just over a year, including Critics Choice Awards, Critics Choice Documentary Awards, Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards, an NAACP Image Award, a Peabody Award and more.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung, LG, Sony and VIZIO smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free. This special offer is good for three months after the first activation of the eligible device.

MacDailyNews Take: Like bears to honey.