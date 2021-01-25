Police use Apple Watch to find kidnapped woman

A man is facing charges after he allegedly kidnapped a woman who used her Apple Watch to call for help as he drove with her in the bed of a truck.

Danielle Moody for FOX 29 San Antonio:

Police in Selma, northeast of San Antonio, were called out to Lookout Hollow Circle on December 16 after a report of a kidnapping.

When they arrived, officers spoke to a girl who told them her mother had been kidnapped. She said her mother and Adalberto Longoria were outside of an apartment arguing when the girl heard her mother scream. The girl told police she heard the screaming from the parking lot, but did not know where she was taken.

Around 10 to 15 minutes later, the woman called the girl through her mobile watch, telling her Longoria had kidnapped her and wanted to hurt her. As she was speaking to her mom, the mobile watch was suddenly disconnected.

Officers used an emergency cellular ping to track the woman’s mobile phone. The watch showed the victim’s location on East Sonterra Blvd at the Hyatt Place Hotel. When police arrived, they found the woman in a vehicle in the parking lot. Longoria had unfortunately already fled the scene on foot, police said.

The victim told police she and Longoria were fighting, and Longoria had refused to give up the vehicle. He told her to get her things out of the bed of the truck. When she went to do this, Longoria allegedly got in the driver’s seat and drove away with her still in the bed of the truck. The victim told police he was allegedly drunk at the time.