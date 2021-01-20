LG Display halts iPhone LCD production

LG Display has halted production of liquid crystal display (LCD) panels for iPhones, TheElec reports. The company’s factory that previously made the LCD panels will be converted to making automobile display panels.

Gijong Lee for TheElec:

LG halted iPhone LCD production at its AP3 line at Gumi in the third quarter. The line also stopped making panels for other phones as well in the fourth quarter. For LG, the LCD line for iPhones has been low in profitability. Apple also used organic light emitting diode (OLED) panels instead for its iPhone 12 series. Apple’s LCD model, iPhone SE, which launched last year, will use LCD panels by JDI and Sharp instead. LG had previously attempted to supply LCD for the 2019-model iPhone SE but failed. AP3, which will now focus on producing automobile display panels, will produce those with low-temperature polycrystalline silicon (LTPS) thin-film transistors (TFT).

MacDailyNews Take: LCD profit margins just aren’t there anymore for LG Display, especially with Apple having converted most of their current iPhones to OLED and with an eye on mini-LED to replace OLED in the not-so-distant future. Appel is said to be exploring mini-LED displays that use 10,000 LEDs, each one below 200 microns, which offers significantly more dimming zones. This means mini-LED displays can offer deeper, darker blacks, brighter brights, richer colors, and better contrast than traditional LCD panels. The ultimate goal isn’t mini-LED, but, rather, micro-LED, but that is a few years off, so mini-LED will tide Apple and us over until then.