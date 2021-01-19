Redesigned iMac, all-new MacBook Pro, and much more Mac goodness coming in 2021

Much Mac goodness is coming this year after Apple began upgrading Macs to Apple Silicon processors in 2020 with the M1 Mac mini, M1 MacBook Air, and the 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro. This year, the rumor mill predicts we’ll see the new Apple Silicon-powered iMacs and first iMac redesign in a decade, new 14-and 16-inch Apple Silicon MacBook Pro models, and much more.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

One of the most anticipated Macs to make the transition to Apple Silicon is the iMac. Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has reported several times that Apple will release a redesigned iMac with a 24-inch display sometime in 2021. Most recently, Bloomberg reported that Apple has two new iMacs in store for this year to replace the existing 21.5-inch and 27-inch models with a design similar to the Pro Display XDR… Past reports have indicated that Apple is developing a 24-inch iMac, which would theoretically serve as a replacement to the 21.5-inch model… Multiple reports have suggested that Apple has a redesigned 14-inch MacBook Pro on the way. Kuo has said that this will be released in Q2 or Q3 2021. In November, Kuo doubled down on this claim and reported that MacBooks with “all-new form factors and industrial designs” are coming in the second half of 2021. Specifically, Kuo says that Apple has a new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro lineup slated for this year.

MacDailyNews Take: The 21.5-inch iMac, especially, screams for a larger display. A jump to a 24-inch display, while keeping prices relatively in line, will be a boon for iMac sales to schools, reception desks, etc.

In addition, Apple is reportedly working on a pair of new Mac Pro desktop computers, including an all-new design powered by Apple Silicon. One model, which will likely use Intel processors, is a direct update to the current Mac Pro and will continue to use the same design as the version launched in 2019, according to Bloomberg News. The second Mac Pro model, however, will use Apple Silicon and be less than half the size of the current, and rather large Mac Pro.

2021 has much Mac goodness on tap and we expect it to be a banner year for Apple’s indomitable Macintosh!