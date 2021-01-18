Parler’s website is back online

The chief executive of social media platform Parler, John Matze, posted a brief message on the company’s website, which does not offer functionality beyond a simple splash page. Parler’s app remains barred at Apple’s App Store and Google’s derivative store, Google Play.
Now seems like the right time to remind you all — both lovers and haters — why we started this platform. We believe privacy is paramount and free speech essential, especially on social media. Our aim has always been to provide a nonpartisan public square where individuals can enjoy and exercise their rights to both.
We will resolve any challenge before us and plan to welcome all of you back soon. We will not let civil discourse perish! — Parler CEO John Matze
“Hello world, is this thing on?,” Matze asked in a message dated Saturday, posted above a note from the company saying the platform would be restored after challenges were resolved.
A little over a week ago, Apple Inc suspended the Parler from its App Store, shortly after Alphabet-owned Google banned it from Google Play. The app is still unavailable for download on both platforms.
Amazon.com Inc then suspended Parler from its web hosting service, effectively taking the site offline unless it can find a new company to host its services.
Joseph A. Wulfsohn for Fox News:
A new court filing on Friday from the Parler legal team revealed its CEO John Matze and his family are now in hiding over death threats and security breaches they have faced.
Earlier this week, Matze told Fox News about the various threats he has received and the measures he would take to protect his family.
“There is a group called UGNazi that is targeting me,” Matze said, noting the controversial hacker group has released many of his passwords and personal information on the internet. “They published my street address, they threatened to come through my front door.”
He usually doesn’t take threats directed at him too seriously, he said. But this time he’s gone into hiding with his family.
In the end, Parler will win by being singled out.
Turncoats like Fox news are and will continue to pay dearly.
Fox News Ratings Plummet After Trump Supporters Abandon Network
Fox News’ ratings have plummeted in the aftermath of Trump supporters abandoning the network, with the broadcaster registering its poorest showing since September 2000.
Much of the viewership loss is due to Trump supporters switching to competing conservative networks like OAN and Newsmax… [Beyond calling Arizona far too early], Chris Wallace’s debate moderator performance, during which he was seen to protect Joe Biden while shutting down Trump, also infuriated MAGA types.
With viewers defecting to Newsmax and OAN, both those networks are now being targeted by CNN in a transparent effort to have its competition silenced.
“We are going to have to figure out the OAN and Newsmax problem. These companies have freedom of speech, but I’m not sure we need Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and such bringing them into tens of millions of homes,” guest Alex Stamos told Brian Stelter yesterday.
Trying to shut up people only makes them louder, leftist authoritarian-wannabes.
Fox news is another level of stupid. They forgot that news without leftist bias is what made them. Listening to their stupid liberal trophy wives was the Murdoch boys fatal mistake.
News without bias is indeed a wonderful thing. When is MDN going to link to what Tim Cook said on Fox News Sunday or to a story about the suit filed against Apple by a left-wing group to remove Telegram?
It was VERY telling that MDN editors chose on a day “…we will have limited posting…” that they chose to mention Parler in their lead story rather than Tim Cook’s explanation as to why Apple suspended Parler from its app store either as a separate story or included in their “Yippee, Parler is almost back. Now I can spew my hate and insurrection plans online” story.
It’s very telling that you don’t know jack shit, but pretend to anyway.
MDN already posted Cook’s entire interview over the weekend right here.
Tim is a republican.
They posted two clips, one of 41 seconds and the other 36. The portion of the interview that Fox aired was over seven minutes.
The full interview has been up there since yesterday, you blind bastard equivocator.
Or the one about Facebook having coddled right wing extremists like Parler did?
Of course if people like you ever get long term control (again) all the things you just ranted against will become the norm free speech pure used to target anyone who disagrees just as we see in Putin’s Russia now. After all wasn’t it Trump who spent 4 years preparing the way to do just that while in power using identical methods to remove opposition and truth mimicking tactics used by the nazis and Stalinists. While of course claiming it was those expressing free speech who were the enemies of the State ensuring like those before him he was bringing the mob down upon them. Now that’s the true message of Big Brother to learn not the behaviour of independent media organisations (just so you know MDN). After all Orwell was a dreaded moderate socialist the very thing the mad right and indeed extreme left so hate. The call for freedom is nearly always used to silence it while enough of the public can’t see the manipulations involved and act as the manipulators useful idiots.
Ummm, Parler already let civil discourse perish on their own platform. Are people not aware of the horrible stuff being posted on Parler. Civil is not the word I would use to describe it.
Twitter (never been banned by Apple, Google, or Amazon because they’re lying leftist scumbag hypocrites):
Parler is no worse than Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. The interesting thing about social media is that you find what you are looking for. It mirrors real life. If I want to find racists, I can find them. If I want to find people inciting violence, I can find them. I can find them on the left or the right.
So more often than not, people are not aware. As I understand it from the news of the last couple days, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, particularly Facebook, were the preferred platforms of the asswipes who stormed the Capitol building. In fact articles that I have read say the people who’ve been arrested so far used those platforms, and not Parler.
It would seem to me that knowing this casts the attack on Parler by Cook, King of Hypocrisy, in a clear light. Parler was likely chosen purely for political reasons. I.e. virtue signaling, an assault on conservatism, and the fact that they could not effectively fight back. Otherwise why did Apple not remove Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram from their store? Because they are full of crap, and those three could fight back.
And of course how can Apple judge anyone when they carry music by Dr. Dre for instance, that glorifies raping a woman, allowing his friends to in turn rape her, and as I remember taking her and killing her, with a bit of regret. Cook makes money off this “art form” and Dre is part of the Apple family.
Again, this is an argument that someone who did not conspicuously criticize Stalin not only lost the right to criticize Hitler but created a duty to assist Hitler. Two wrongs do not create a right.
This is not a question of two wrongs making a right. The point is all of these organizations have ganged up on the least guilty example. I,e. Stalin criticizing Hitler. The point is the blatant hypocrisy. Cook is nothing now more than a mealy-mouthed politician.
Why is it leftists love bringing up Hitler so much? Do you enjoy bringing up the highest level leftist achievers?
Ok Civil Discourse,
Shall we replace Twitter with Parler in your post, like the “Cataloger” notes?
There’s a lot of disconnectin’ going on out here. What the H comprises civil discourse?
I say scrap Twitter and Parler and other similar apps. All condone disinformation/but at conspiracy theories leading to what you saw on Jan 6th. The little good in social media is swamped by all the bad….and makes the world steadily dumber over time.
Sure, Twitter is also horrible. I just find it hilarious that part of Parler’s statement was “We will not let civil discourse perish!” Yeah, good luck with that. That ship has sailed. On Parler, on Twitter, on Facebook, in MDN comments, and lots more places. Parler was the worst I’ve seen though, outside of actual hate forums.
“Parler was the worst I’ve seen though, outside of actual hate forums.
That’s only because you weren’t there.
Funny that you libturds were not screaming when social media was used to burn our cities for 6 months.
Libturds are a stain and parasite on the values that this once great county held.
81 million Americans think you are wrong! Maybe Trumplican minority should leave
What is it with all the hate on this site? Sorry MDN, your site is being scrubbed from my MacHash app.
Buh-bye.
Sen Christopher Coons must be a liberal, or maybe a girlyman. If anyone had done that to my daughter, things would have ended differently.
“We are living in an age where honesty is seen as aggression, and truth must be sugared over or else be rejected as hate speech.” ― Mike Klepper
“True freedom of speech includes the freedom to call someone a bitch.” ― Mokokoma Mokhonoana
“The claim “hate speech is not free speech” implies “free” is a type of speech, as opposed to how speech is treated in a free society.” ― Michael Malice
I think we live in an age when attacking and injuring scores of police officers, smashing the doors and windows of a historic building, writing graffiti and smearing excrement on the walls of said building, preventing Congress from transacting business, calling for the summary execution of the #1 and #2 individuals in the presidential line of succession, erecting a gallows to underline the threat, stealing items from the building, including sensitive and even classified materials, hunting through the building for legislators to attack, beating a peace officer to death with a fire extinguisher, and so forth, is seen as aggression.
Some of us see those who conspire to commit that sort of aggression as criminals and resist the claim that any private patriotic American citizen or business who refuses to support those criminals is somehow in the wrong.
Buh-bye.
Not as telling as how the eat a bag of dics Democrats, the Far Left’s rent-a-mob and the Masturbating Media that gave tacit approval to all the garbage that Americans had to put up with during the 2016 Trump Inauguaration. Yeah, there was not one centilla concern there for the threat to Democracy. Where were the morons in Congress calling THAT sedition and insurrection. You don’t have to be welcomed into the capitol by capitol police opening doors, er, “storming” the place to be labeled as insurrection, a coup, and sedition! Where were the 30,000 troops in 2016? Where was the wall around the Capitol for Trump in 2016? Where is Obama’s Impeachment of the Obamagate Scandal? Where were the doxing, delisting, deplatforming and deleting by Big Tech and Tim Cook and the Cupertino Cowards? Where???? CSMFs!
Remember this? I sure as Hell will never forget and it is only compiled with the election steal and inauguaration of a criminal enterprise. I wonder which “news” organization will buck the trend and instead of America Held Hostage: Day # back during Iran and Jimmy Carter, and run a daily counter of “America Stolen: Day 1”?
And to the PoS that thinks the links below was the right thing to do and were the good ole days! F-U!
Enjoy your Biden America or whoever is controlling that marionette demented moron.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Timeline_of_protests_against_Donald_Trump
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-inauguration-protests/violence-flares-in-washington-during-trump-inauguration-idUSKBN1540J7
https://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-38700648
https://www.cnn.com/2017/01/19/politics/trump-inauguration-protests-womens-march/index.html
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/arrests-violence-flares-parts-capital-inauguration-day/story?id=44925970
Can you really not tell the difference between protestors against Trump wearing pink hats and marching down a public street and a mob invading and trashing the US Capitol?
Apparently not.
Can you really not tell the difference between protestors for Trump and election integrity versus a BLM / ANTIFA-led crowd being let up to and into the U.S. Capitol?
Why so little police presence that day? It does not make sense, unless you tax your little brain and actually think a bit.
There was no real police presence so that the Capitol Building could be breached and the false flag carried out, that’s why. The Trump supporters were along for the ride, until one of them, unarmed, got shot in cold blood by a leftist coward who looked like he’d never shot a pistol before.
Black Lives Matter and Antifa activist John Sullivan has been arrested and charged with federal crimes after attending the riot at the U.S. Capitol last week.
Here’s John Sullivan’s mugshot:
According to an official affidavit released by the Department of Justice Thursday evening, Sullivan had a knife and dressed in body armor. He told others who breached the building that they should start a fire and burn the U.S. Capitol building down.
“Sullivan stated that he was at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, when scores of individuals entered it. Sullivan stated he was wearing a ballistic vest and gas mask while there. He showed the interviewing agent the ballistic vest. He further stated that he entered the U.S. Capitol with others through a window that had been broken out. Sullivan stated he followed the crowd as the crowd pushed past U.S. Capitol Police and followed the crowd into the U.S. Capitol,” the affidavit states. “Sullivan further stated that he had been present at the shooting of a woman within the U.S. Capitol by a U.S. Capitol Police officer and that he had filmed the incident.”
“After the crowd broke through the last barricade, and as Sullivan and the others approach the Capitol Building, Sullivan can be heard in the video saying at various points: ‘There are so many people. Let’s go. This shit is ours! F-ck yeah,’ “We accomplished this shit. We did this together. F-ck yeah! We are all a part of this history,’ and ‘Let’s burn this shit down,'” the affidavit continues.
Last summer, Sullivan organized a BLM protest with other leftist groups, including a local ANITFA chapter. The event became violent and one person was shot. He was arrested at the time.
July 10, 2020: Organizer of Provo protest arrested, accused of rioting, making threats
One of the organizers of a protest in Provo that resulted in a motorist being shot was arrested on Thursday.
John Earle Sullivan, 25, of Sandy, was booked into the Utah County Jail for investigation of rioting, making a threat of violence and criminal mischief.
On Facebook, its event page was originally titled End Police Brutality but was later changed to Marching for Racial Equality. The Facebook pages listed the event’s hosts as the groups Insurgence, Solidarity for Justice, Salt Lake Equal Rights Movement and the Salt Lake Antifascist Coalition. [ANTIFA, not just an idea, after all.]
[Facebook, not Parler. Facebook remains in Apple’s App Store. Untouched. because Facebook, like Twitter and AWS, only censors political thought with which It doesn’t agree. Just like Apple under Tim Cook.]
“The protest traveled on the roadways blocking motorists who have the right of way. John Sullivan blocked vehicles from freely moving lawfully. During the course of the protest, two handguns were brandished and two shots fired toward a motorist traveling to Home Depot. Vehicles were damaged by protestors as well as by John Sullivan,” the affidavit states.
“As a protest organizer John Sullivan is heard and seen as he is promoting protesters to block roadways, keeping motorists from traveling lawfully and freely.”
Sullivan was also captured on video threatening to beat a woman in an SUV, according to the affidavit, and then kicking her door, leaving a dent.
Sullivan was seen with Jesse Taggart — the man charged with shooting the motorist — throughout the protest, the affidavit states.
“As a protest organizer, John Sullivan is heard talking about seeing the shooting, looking at the gun and seeing smoke coming from it. John did not condemn the attempted murder nor attempt to stop it nor aide in its investigation by police.”
Pinning the “insurrection” on Trump and Trump supporters was planned all along, obviously.
Nice, First Then.
Believe in the flat earth theory as well?
“Believe in the flat earth theory as well?”
Just the kind of “intellectual” response to expect from a liberal.
I guess the argument is that since one guy in the Capitol had ties to Black Lives Matter, all the hundreds of others waving Trump and Confederate flags must, too. Right up there with the argument that because he voted for the President, a majority did, too. Or, since the President survived COVID-19, the 400,000 reported deaths must be a lie. Or that because this was not the absolute hottest year on record, just tied for first, global warming has been disproven. “The logic is not strong in this one.”
“We The People have spoken and we are pissed! No antifa, no BLM… We The People took the Capitol!” – Blake Reed, charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds
So you know that Blake Reed was the spokesman for all of those “charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds?”
Or are you just talking out of your ass again?
Nobody said that he was the spokesman, just that his presence disproves the claim that there were no white nationalists or Trump supporters in the crowd.
I can’t even begin to comprehend how miserable your life must be to spend SO much time on an internet website defending the liberal depravities as you do.
Never Before Seen Footage of 2017 Inauguration riots