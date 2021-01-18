Parler’s website is back online

The chief executive of social media platform Parler, John Matze, posted a brief message on the company’s website, which does not offer functionality beyond a simple splash page. Parler’s app remains barred at Apple’s App Store and Google’s derivative store, Google Play.

Now seems like the right time to remind you all — both lovers and haters — why we started this platform. We believe privacy is paramount and free speech essential, especially on social media. Our aim has always been to provide a nonpartisan public square where individuals can enjoy and exercise their rights to both.

We will resolve any challenge before us and plan to welcome all of you back soon. We will not let civil discourse perish! — Parler CEO John Matze

Reuters:

“Hello world, is this thing on?,” Matze asked in a message dated Saturday, posted above a note from the company saying the platform would be restored after challenges were resolved. A little over a week ago, Apple Inc suspended the Parler from its App Store, shortly after Alphabet-owned Google banned it from Google Play. The app is still unavailable for download on both platforms. Amazon.com Inc then suspended Parler from its web hosting service, effectively taking the site offline unless it can find a new company to host its services.

Joseph A. Wulfsohn for Fox News:

A new court filing on Friday from the Parler legal team revealed its CEO John Matze and his family are now in hiding over death threats and security breaches they have faced. Earlier this week, Matze told Fox News about the various threats he has received and the measures he would take to protect his family. “There is a group called UGNazi that is targeting me,” Matze said, noting the controversial hacker group has released many of his passwords and personal information on the internet. “They published my street address, they threatened to come through my front door.” He usually doesn’t take threats directed at him too seriously, he said. But this time he’s gone into hiding with his family.

MacDailyNews Take: For Parler of late, the Streisand effect is pinned at eleven.

