Apple looks set to soon launch AirTags trackers

Apple seems much closer to the launch of the long-awaited AirTags which which will be able to track hardware, devices, vehicles – you name it.

Jonny Evans for Computerworld:

We first began to anticipate introduction of these products after WWDC 2019. Later, we thought they may show up even before the iPhone 12, or even as part of the company’s holiday season launches…

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently claimed they will appear this year, but even he couldn’t say precisely when, though if they happen at all I’d speculate on a March introduction.

t WWDC 2020, Apple told developers it was preparing to open up its Find My system to third party accessory developers via the Find My Accessory Program. Information concerning the first third party products to support the scheme has begun to appear… News that Belkin’s Find My earbuds won’t ship until March or April seems to be a strong hint at the window in which Apple may finally ship its own tracking devices.