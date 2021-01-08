Apple’s next-gen iPad mini with 8.4-inch display with slimmer bezels coming in March

Apple prepping a new version of the iPad mini with a larger 8.4-inch display and slimmer bezels, Japanese site Mac Otakara reports, citing Chinese supply chain sources.
Apple’s current iPad mini features a 7.9-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit Multi-Touch, 2048-by-1536 resolution at 326 pixels per inch (ppi), Wide color (P3), True Tone, Fully laminated display with 500 nits brightness.
The upcoming iPad mini is said to have an 8.4-inch display, up from the current 7.9-inch screen size. It will have slimmer bezels and will look similar to the iPad Air 3, a design language that Mac Otakara said Apple would also be using for the ninth-generation low-cost iPad.
The iPad mini 6 will have a design that’s unified with the upcoming low-cost iPad, and will continue to feature a Touch ID Home button with top and bottom bezels and a Lightning port.
Mac Otakara believes that the refreshed iPad mini will see a March launch…
MacDailyNews Take: Will this next-gen iPad mini’s 8.4-inch display will be Mini LED? The timing seems right.
Mini LED display are LED-backlit LCD with Mini LED–based backlighting supporting over a thousand of Full array local dimming (FALD) zones. This allows deeper blacks and a higher contrast ratio.
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]
1 Comment
So the mini pad, will be a maxi pad. Nice.