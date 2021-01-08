Apple’s next-gen iPad mini with 8.4-inch display with slimmer bezels coming in March

Apple prepping a new version of the iPad mini with a larger 8.4-inch display and slimmer bezels, Japanese site Mac Otakara reports, citing Chinese supply chain sources.

Apple’s current iPad mini features a 7.9-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit Multi-Touch, 2048-by-1536 resolution at 326 pixels per inch (ppi), Wide color (P3), True Tone, Fully laminated display with 500 nits brightness.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

The upcoming ‌iPad mini‌ is said to have an 8.4-inch display, up from the current 7.9-inch screen size. It will have slimmer bezels and will look similar to the iPad Air 3, a design language that Mac Otakara said Apple would also be using for the ninth-generation low-cost iPad.

The ‌iPad mini‌ 6 will have a design that’s unified with the upcoming low-cost ‌iPad‌, and will continue to feature a Touch ID Home button with top and bottom bezels and a Lightning port.

Mac Otakara believes that the refreshed ‌iPad mini‌ will see a March launch…