Apple’s App Store had gross sales of at least $64 billion last year

According to an analysis by CNBC, Apple’s App Store grossed more than $64 billion in 2020 while preliminary SensorTower Store Intelligence data shows consumer spending on Apple’s App Store hit $72.3 billion, up 30.3% year-over-year ($55.5 billion in 2019).

Kif Leswing for CNBC:

App Store sales growth accelerated strongly during the COVID-19 pandemic, as people sheltered at home and spent more time and money on apps and games.

App Store revenue grew 28% in 2020, up from 3.1% growth in 2019, according to CNBC’s analysis.

Apple doesn’t disclose how much revenue its App Store makes per year. Instead, since 2013, it has released data points in January that include the total that Apple has paid to developers since the beginning of the App Store in 2008.

Using those numbers, it’s possible to back out roughly how much revenue the App Store generated based on how much Apple paid to developers in any given year. According to a press release on Wednesday, Apple has paid developers $200 billion since 2008, up $45 billion from the figure that was announced in January 2020. If that’s equal to 70% of App Store sales, then the App Store grossed around $64 billion last year.

There are some exceptions to Apple’s 30% cut of digital sales, and Apple’s figures are rough, which means that Apple’s App Store total sales is likely even higher.