President Trump bars U.S. transactions with eight Chinese apps

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order banning transactions with eight Chinese apps, including Ant Group’s Alipay mobile payment app, the White House said.
Alexandra Alper and David Shepardson for Reuters:
The move, first reported by Reuters, is aimed at curbing the threat to Americans posed by Chinese software applications, which have large user bases and access to sensitive data, a senior administration official told Reuters.
The order argues that the United States must take “aggressive action” against developers of Chinese software applications to protect national security.
It tasks the Commerce Department with defining which transactions will be banned under the directive within 45 days…
MacDailyNews Take: “Executive Order Addressing the Threat Posed By Applications and Other Software Developed or Controlled By Chinese Companies” names the following Chinese apps: Alipay, CamScanner, QQ Wallet, SHAREit, Tencent QQ, VMate, WeChat Pay, and WPS Office.
Another stupid thing he’s doing before he’s kicked out the door that’s designed to make governing more difficult. Fortunately, most of what he’s been doing the last two months or so, are fairly easily reversed.
What Trump is doing is putting America first. Something more politicians should have the balls to do. Something more would do if they weren’t taking funds from overseas companies.
I realize the communists in this country don’t see America first as remarkable.
Your fake media driven outrage over Trump has ushered in a new era of socialism for our country. Congrats. Don’t you dare complain when taxes are high, jobs are taken by foreigners, downtown streets are filled with needles and feces, small businesses close, and our military cannot defend us. You communists brought this about. Not us.
Yes, but the tarnish international perception of the US will take much longer to fix. The State Department is the and the EPA are two of the things that will take more effort to fix.
Pirate has it exactly right; you two are clueless as to the history of Socio/Communism and how it begins to take over and then you’ll need guns and a revolution to stop their madness and greed. Socialism becomes Communism; a quote from Lenin.
They have a death toll of 130,000,000 and rising. Starvation; gulags; 3% lives high if they’re senior “party” members while the rest beg for food and supplies.
You two can gloat for the immediate future, in 20 years you’ll likely have committed suicide when you realize what you had supported.