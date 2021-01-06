President Trump bars U.S. transactions with eight Chinese apps

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order banning transactions with eight Chinese apps, including Ant Group’s Alipay mobile payment app, the White House said.

Alexandra Alper and David Shepardson for Reuters:

The move, first reported by Reuters, is aimed at curbing the threat to Americans posed by Chinese software applications, which have large user bases and access to sensitive data, a senior administration official told Reuters.

The order argues that the United States must take “aggressive action” against developers of Chinese software applications to protect national security.

It tasks the Commerce Department with defining which transactions will be banned under the directive within 45 days…