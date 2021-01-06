Apple CEO Tim Cook’s total 2020 compensation: $296.7 million

Apple CEO Tim Cook’s cash bonus rose 40% last year to $10.7 million, Apple said Tuesday in its annual proxy filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Cook also received a $3 million salary, $470,246 in security costs, and $432,564 for air travel. All in all, Cook’s 2020 pay, excluding vested shares, totaled $14.8 million.
Tim Higgins for The Wall Street Journal:
In addition to his compensation, Mr. Cook had a total of $281.9 million in restricted stock that vested during the year. Those shares were a core part of Mr. Cook’s long-term incentive package that was awarded in 2011 when he became CEO. The decade-long plan’s final tranche vests later this year.
In September, Apple’s board awarded a new long-term equity plan to Mr. Cook with shares that vest from 2023 through 2025, giving him incentive to stay on as CEO through that period. Mr. Cook, 60 years old, joined Apple in 1998.
MacDailyNews Take: $296.7 million/year is $810,656/day, $33,777/hour (every hour of the day and night, not just work hours), $563/minute (every minute), and $9.38/second (every second). In the time it took most of you to read this post to the bottom, Tim Cook received over $2,250.00 in compensation.
CEO compensation, along with that of most of upper management, is obviously out of whack, not just for Tim Cook and Apple, but in general. However, in order to retain quality people, companies have to compete on the field of play as it is. What to do?
It’s easy to understand why critics focus on the gaudy awards of cash and stock that executives take home. And, yes, it’s hard to deny that some bosses get paid a lot more than they deserve. But the structure of compensation is ultimately a lot more important than its level, because it gets to the heart of how managers run companies and create value for shareholders…
There are creative ways — yet simple and easy to implement — to tie executives’ fortunes to the long-term health of their companies. Tying bosses’ pay to the levels of debt at the business, for instance, will dissuade them from taking risks that might alienate creditors. Preventing executives from selling company stock until several years after it’s granted will give them a powerful incentive to think long term. And updating the compensation package to reflect changing conditions in the market and the company will ensure that managers’ interests are always aligned with those of the company and its shareholders.
— Alex Edmans, “How to Fix Executive Compensation,” The Wall Street Journal, February 27, 2012
That all adds up to Cook will be a billionaire before he retires. Has a non-founder ever become a billionaire by working for a company? I’m thinking Cook will be the first.
Ballmer comes mind but he was the 30th Microsoft employee and was given ownership right from the start.
Lots of hedge fund managers have become billionaires but that’s different than industry. Their personal money is at risk for them to make that much.
I cannot think of another non-owner CEO that became a billionaire.
Cook’s net worth surpassed US$1 billion in August 2020.
Google & Facebook (CEO in all but title).
Hedge fund Managers personal money is at stake – really?? I know of someone who is a hedge fund manager and the funds he manages are those of his clients not him (and his six homes across the world). Maybe I’m wrong but I see hedge fund managers as far less deserving of mega reward packages than CEOs of companies that actually produce things and employ people.
Where are all the comments from the homophobic Tim Cook haters?
I guess you could scrape by with that amount. Best move from Compaq Tim ever made. Tim Cook richly deserved our ire on the Mac Pro debacle. Even when finally released it’s now only going to be a short time before a major architecture change is happening and new models reflecting that. Well at least with my Apple stock now it assuages our old pain. So I guess Tim can stay, 🙂
No human deserves such gross compensation. Adman’s focus eggregiously ignores laborers so anti-labor bias is baked into his advice and should be taken with a full railcar of salt. His dwells on markets, management, bosses, markets, creditors, business, profits, investors, and executives — all words in the Capitalist lexicon — to measure the level of executive compensation. Bring in words to reflect the wellbeing of workers.
Taxes are used to try to prevent oligarchs, not to fund gov. expenses. A solution is proportionally higher taxation as income rises and the elimination of horribly high deductions and bonuses and should be based on the company’s responsibility to improving the commons to benefit the general welfare of the community.
Hey Dingleberry! If it wasn’t for capitalism YOU and Apple wouldn’t exist. Yes there are flaws and sometimes regulations are necessary. As Winston Churchill said: “Capitalism is an awful system, but it still is better than anything else.” (I don’t have it phrased exactly, but it’s close enough and I think you get the point.)