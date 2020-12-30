Stocks rally as McConnell introduces competing $2,000 stimulus check bill

U.S. stocks were higher in Wednesday morning trading, as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell introduced a competing $2,000 stimulus check bill. McConnell’s bill that would combine increased direct payments with a repeal of the online liability protections known as Section 230 and the establishment of a commission to study voter fraud.
Scott Lehtonen for Investor’s Business Daily:
The stock market rally hit a roadblock Tuesday, reversing from record highs, as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked efforts to increase stimulus checks. Apple stock briefly hit a new buy point before reversing sharply lower.
Late Tuesday, McConnell introduced a competing bill that would increase the size of the payment checks to $2,000, repeal Section 230, and set up a commission to study election fraud. These are the three requests that President Donald Trump made as he signed the stimulus package over the weekend.
$2000 ASAP!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2020
Earlier Tuesday evening, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted that $600 stimulus payments would start going out Tuesday night. Paper checks will be mailed starting Wednesday. Meanwhile, the battle for $2,000 stimulus checks continues in the Senate.
MacDailyNews Take: Obviously, a $1,400 increase in individual stimulus payments bodes well for the economy (not so much for the U.S. national debt) as well as for makers of coveted products and services such as Apple, but it’s tied to other provisions that may make it a nonstarter.
Twitter, Facebook, etc. are biased known leftists whose actions make them, by definition, publishers and therefore ineligible for Section 230 protection.
Anyone who is against a commission to study election fraud simply wants to continue their once-again proven methods of defrauding elections (dead people “voting,” mass-mailed ballots with no chain of custody, late-night vote pauses to allow for fraudulent ballot dumps in the face of landslide vote totals, electronic voting machine manipulation, etc.)
Democrats Pat Toomey, Rand Paul, and Ron Johnson have made it known that they oppose $2,000 payments under any circumstances. And, they’ll do whatever needed to stop it from becoming law. So it’ll never be brought to a vote.
Those three Senators are all Republicans. You are, however, correct that there is no chance of a bill passing and being signed before this Congress dissolves no later than noon next Monday. There is just as little chance that a bill introduced in the next Congress could get through committee hearings and floor readings for passage in both houses and a signature before January 20.
The President-Elect would support the raise to $2000 and would probably support a commission to investigate fraud, since a balanced commission would conclude that actual fraud in recent election cycles has been minimal.
However, an outright repeal of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act is a poison pill. It would just give rich public figures like Peter Thiel and Donald Trump an additional tool for using “strategic litigation” to silence public criticism. Do you think that MDN can afford to defend itself from suits for user comments? It would be much cheaper simply to ban them. There would be more censorship, not less. Section 230 needs review and fine tuning, but flat repeal would be a disaster for free speech.
Keep ignoring the evidence, useful idiots.
Expert Witness Hacks Into Georgia Runoff Election System
Full access. Votes can be added and subtracted during live voting.
https://rumble.com/vcalln-expert-witness-claims-he-hacked-into-georgia-runoff-election-system.html
Your “expert witness” is a notorious crank who used to hold himself out as an expert on archeology until he was caught promoting the sale of fake Roman swords. He has also been an “expert” in half a dozen other unrelated fields. Nobody has ever heard of him in connection with election systems until he proclaimed himself an “expert” on that, too.
https://ahotcupofjoe.net/2019/10/fair-use-as-a-blogger-who-reviews-critiques-and-educates/
It isn’t just Biden supporters who are easily misled.
Extensive fraud in any US election has never been proven despite millions of Republican dollars and lies.
In fact, the only proven dead people proven to have voted a the mother and mother in law of a Trumptard.
There are two types of people in this country:
1. those that clearly see the election was a fraud
2. idiots
Those that believe anything iPOTUS says no matter how crazy or implausible. (The sound from windmills causes cancer.)
You lost! Fair and square! Get over it!
Nothing to see here. Move along.
See above on the credibility of this “expert witness.”
https://ahotcupofjoe.net/2019/10/fair-use-as-a-blogger-who-reviews-critiques-and-educates/
1st- Isn’t that tinfoil hat getting a little tight??
Three cases of election fraud were indeed found in PA. Three people got caught casting dead relatives’ votes for Trump. Yet for some reason, the LT Gov from TX refuses to pay the $1 million bounties he’s offered for evidence of voter fraud. So far, that’s the most evidence that’s been uncovered to support IPOTUS’s claims.
Republicans are corrupt to their core, so it makes sense that they see corruption where there isn’t any. They think that, because THEY would cast dead relatives votes for their candidate, they KNOW Liberals have to be doing the same thing. Projection writ large!… or.. YUGE! 🙂
3 does NOT constitute “widespread voter fraud “.
U.S. Senator. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) Will Object to the Electoral College Certification
Following both the 2004 and 2016 elections, Democrats in Congress objected during the certification of electoral votes in order to raise concerns about election integrity. They were praised by Democratic leadership and the media when they did. And they were entitled to do so. But now those of us concerned about the integrity of this election are entitled to do the same.
I cannot vote to certify the electoral college results on January 6 without raising the fact that some states, particularly Pennsylvania, failed to follow their own state election laws. And I cannot vote to certify without pointing out the unprecedented effort of mega corporations, including Facebook and Twitter, to interfere in this election, in support of Joe Biden. At the very least, Congress should investigate allegations of voter fraud and adopt measures to secure the integrity of our elections. But Congress has so far failed to act.
For these reasons, I will follow the same practice Democrat members of Congress have in years past and object during the certification process on January 6 to raise these critical issues. – U.S. Senator. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.)
The 12th Amendment says, in relevant part, “The Electors shall … make distinct lists of all persons voted for as President, and all persons voted for as Vice-President and of the number of votes for each, which lists they shall sign and certify, and transmit sealed to the seat of the government of the United States, directed to the President of the Senate; The President of the Senate shall, in the presence of the Senate and House of Representatives, open all the certificates and the votes shall then be counted…” (Emphasis added)
Question: “The Electors” obviously refers to the persons lawfully certified as Electors by their state, not some other group. So if there is more than one certificate purporting to come from a single state, how must the President of the Senate determine which one to open?
Answer: The seal.
In 1800s-speak, “sealed” did not mean that somebody licked an envelope. It meant that the document had been authenticated by the application of an appropriate seal, in this case the official State Seal used to verify documents such as acts of the Legislature or orders of the Governor. That is why elections in most states are administered by the state Secretary of State, the official who has custody of the State Seal. He or she seals only the state-certified election results.
The Electoral Count Act of 1888 makes this explicit. An electoral certificate is “conclusively presumed” to be valid if it bears the
State Seal and a certification by the Governor that the selection of the electors was made pursuant to state laws adopted before Election Day and that the selection was final under state law no later than December 8. The role of Congress (including the President of the Senate) is just to confirm that the seal and certification are present, not to relitigate a state election after it is final. That would be an unconstitutional federal invasion of state sovereignty.
Certainly any Member or Senator can file an objection, but only concerning whether the Governor’s signature and State Seal are authentic. If they are, the certification is conclusively assumed to be valid. Any other objection should be ruled out of order as a violation of our federalism.
Why would he want to investigate loopy Donald’s multiple counts of election fraud?
Trump has brought about fifty cases to court in an attempt to reverse the results of the election, all of which have been thrown out of court due to lack of evidence. Trump is desperate and terrified of being branded a “loser” because in the world of Trump that is the worst thing you can be. He knows that once he leaves office he will no longer have the Justice Department serving as his personal law firm. He faces rape charges, tax-evasion charges, and prison time, and possibly up to one billion dollars in personal debt. If things don’t go his way in the Supreme Court the public will see just how corrupt his is (not that his corruption hasn’t been on display for many years now).Trump desperately wants to be a dictator like his buddies Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong-Un, and Xi Jingping. Unfortunately (for Trump anyway), we have a Constitution that has served us well for about 250 years such that that, no matter how hard Trump has tried to destroy it, will see Trump marched out of the White House on January 20th whether willingly or by force.
For those who think this election was a “fraud,” just look at the many cases that were thrown out of court. Trump’s attorney’s knew that should they lie in court on Trump’s behalf they faced prison time for purgery.
If you think the election was a fraud, you are living in the deluded world of “Trumpville,” where whatever the insane rantings of a corrupt, treasonous raving of a madman is taken as truth, and where truth is taken as delusion. Biden won the election. Understand it, and deal with it.
Trump’s not the ONLY one terrified of being labeled a loser. All his supporters are, too. The fact of the matter is that a LOT of Republicans voted for their Senatorial and Congressional candidates, but flat out rejected Trump.
UNLESS, of course, the Republicans would like to have their wins in Congress and the Senate overturned? No, the ONLY folks unhappy are the ones that see Trump going out the door WHILE GAINING SEATS IN THE HOUSE AND SENATE.
Stanford Researcher Hacked Georgia Voting Machine, Confirms ‘Pump And Dump’ Vote Manipulation Possible
“Someone can actually siphon off that data, modify the data, and then feed it right back into the system, or kind of do a pump and dump in real time.”
In his testimony, Pulitzer – who has published 65 academic papers – debunked media claims that hacking into voting machines for the purpose of manipulating votes is impossible, and exposes gaping flaws in the narrative of “fact-checkers” who insist that no voter fraud could have occurred during the 2020 presidential election.
Now, why would Donald’s people want to manipulate the votes in favor of Joe? Part of the reason might be that he never wanted to be pres. as he admitted early on so now he wants to lose but without having to admit that it was due to his bad performance; He can blame the machines instead. All of his huffing and puffing is all for show, performative.
Again, this “expert” is a notorious crank with no known expertise in election systems. I cited a article above about the time he was promoting the sale of fake Roman swords. Here is another article on his spotted history:
https://www.dallasnews.com/arts-entertainment/2016/04/05/dallas-inventor-of-infamous-cuecat-is-now-erm-a-full-blown-treasure-hunter/
I can find no connection between him and the Stanford Investigations Department, perhaps because there is no such department. He must have had some connection with the University, since he is using it to host his website, but that is the only connection I can find.
He does have the distinction of having invented in 2000 what PC Magazine has called one of “The 25 Worst Tech Products of All Time.” In 2010, TIME ranked it #5 on a similar list. A Walt Mossburg review said it wasn’t worth installing, even though it was free.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/CueCat
Disloyal might be a better word because treason — although you are probably using it as a charged insult — is punishable by execution which is too severe while disloyalty has a lesser penalty.
And what is the penalty for stupidity? It’s Dementia Joe
There is no penalty for pure stupidity because one can be an island of stupidity without effecting anything but there is for willful stupidity that causes material damage, or personal injury, or subversion.
You don’t feel anything whey you’re dead, it only hurts those around you. Same thing when you are stupid.
How about during those rare moments when you, yourself, are not stupid?