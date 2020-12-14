U.S. government agencies hit in massive SolarWinds attack by suspected Russian hackers

U.S. government agencies were attacked as part of a global campaign that exploited a flaw in the software updates from Austin, Texas-based SolarWinds Corp. The hackers are suspected to be part of a notorious hacking group tied to the Russian government.
Alyza Sebenius, Kartikay Mehrotra, and Michael Riley for Bloomberg News:
The attack included breaches at the U.S. Treasury and Commerce departments and those of other government agencies in an attack that started months ago. The same hacking group is also believed to be behind the recent attack on the cyber-security firm FireEye Inc.
“We have identified a global campaign that introduces a compromise into the networks of public and private organizations through the software supply chain,” FireEye said in a blog post late Sunday, without naming a specific group for the breach.
FireEye described a highly sophisticated attack that exploited updates in widely used software from Austin, Texas-based SolarWinds Corp., which sells technology products to a Who’s Who list of of sensitive targets. These include the State Department, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, the FBI, all five branches of the U.S. military, and 425 corporations out of the Fortune 500, according to the company’s website and government data.
The series of attacks could rank as among the worst in recent memory, though much remains unknown, including the motive and scope of the hacks. The hackers have been monitoring internal email at the U.S. Treasury and Commerce departments, Reuters reported.
All federal civilian agencies were ordered by the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to review their networks and disconnect or power down SolarWinds’s Orion software products immediately. The emergency directive late Sunday in Washington also asked for an assessment from these agencies by noon eastern time on Monday.
According to FireEye, the hackers hit organizations across the globe — in North America, Europe, Asia and in the Middle East — and in multiple sectors including government, technology, consulting, telecommunications, as well as oil and gas. The company believes that this list will grow.
The hack is so serious it led to a National Security Council meeting at the White House on Saturday, said one of the people familiar with the matter.
U.S. officials have not said much publicly beyond the Commerce Department confirming there was a breach at one of its agencies and that they asked the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the FBI to investigate.
MacDailyNews Take: Ooh, the FBI. They’ll get to the bottom of it alright.
The trick – often referred to as a “supply chain attack” – works by hiding malicious code in the body of legitimate software updates provided to targets by third parties.
In a statement released late Sunday, the Austin, Texas-based company [SolarWinds] said that updates to its monitoring software released between March and June of this year may have been subverted by what it described as a “highly-sophisticated, targeted and manual supply chain attack by a nation state.”
SolarWinds says on its website that its customers include most of America’s Fortune 500 companies, the top 10 U.S. telecommunications providers, all five branches of the U.S. military, the State Department, the National Security Agency, and the Office of President of the United States.
“This is a much bigger story than one single agency,” said one of the people familiar with the matter. “This is a huge cyber espionage campaign targeting the U.S. government and its interests.”
Hackers broke into the NTIA’s office software, Microsoft’s Office 365. Staff emails at the agency were monitored by the hackers for months, sources said… The hackers are “highly sophisticated” and have been able to trick the Microsoft platform’s authentication controls, according to a person familiar with the incident, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to speak to the press.
MacDailyNews Take: Microsoft. Shocker.
Microsoft Security + Government Intelligence = Mother of All Oxymorons.
The full scope of the breach is unclear. The investigation is still its early stages and involves a range of federal agencies, including the FBI, according to three of the people familiar with the matter…
There is some indication that the email compromise at NTIA [National Telecommunications and Information Administration] dates back to this summer, although it was only recently discovered, according to a senior U.S. official.
MacDailyNews Take: This sounds like just the tip of the iceberg.
For more information, read FireEye’s blog post: Highly Evasive Attacker Leverages SolarWinds Supply Chain to Compromise Multiple Global Victims With SUNBURST Backdoor.
The best minds are not in government. If any were, business would steal them away. — Ronald Reagan
13 Comments
But, don’t worry, pawns, your mishmash of electronic voting systems are perfectly secure and your election results are absolutely untainted.
Wow. This may be a first for First Then, saying “election results” now that the electoral college has confirmed Biden’s victory. The talking points from here on out will be “Biden is President buh buh buh whine whine whine cry cry cry” and all sorts of nonsense about how Biden cheated. Just a thought here but if Biden really did cheat and win doesn’t that mean he outsmarted Trump? Biden didn’t cheat but the logic coming from First Then literally means Biden outsmarted Trump and in First Then’s world wouldn’t the more deserving candidate be the one who outsmarted the other? What happened to Trump’s big brain? If he’s so great and such a genius it should have been easy to stop Biden from cheating. We have two options. One, Biden won a legitimate and fair election. Two, Biden outsmarted Trump and won by cheating.
Not very bright, are ya?
Powerful…
“Biden outsmarted Trump and won by cheating.”
“Whatever it takes,”
a moniker proudly held by the liberal sector. Shame is so dated and a clear hinderance in these modern times.
And Biff Tannen is certainly of NO help in this matter.
“Russia” is code for “China.”
Allied Security Operations Group: Antrim Michigan Forensics Report
The Antrim County Clerk and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson have stated that the election night error (detailed above by the vote “flip” from Trump to Biden, was the result of human error caused by the failure to update the Mancelona Township tabulator prior to election night for a down ballot race. We disagree and conclude that the vote flip occurred because of machine error built into the voting software designed to create error.
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s statement on November 6, 2020 that “[t]the correct results always were and continue to be reflected on the tabulator totals tape . . . .” was false.
The allowable election error rate established by the Federal Election Commission guidelines is of 1 in 250,000 ballots (.0008%). We observed an error rate of 68.05%. This demonstrated a significant and fatal error in security and election integrity.
The results of the Antrim County 2020 election are not certifiable. This is a result of machine and/or software error, not human error.
The tabulation log for the forensic examination of the server for Antrim County from December 6, 2020 consists of 15,676 individual events, of which 10,667 or 68.05% of the events were recorded errors. These errors resulted in overall tabulation errors or ballots being sent to adjudication. This high error rates proves the Dominion Voting System is flawed and does not meet state or federal election laws.
These errors occurred after The Antrim County Clerk provided a re-provisioned CF card with uploaded software for the Central Lake Precinct on November 6, 2020. This means the statement by Secretary Benson was false. The Dominion Voting System produced systemic errors and high error rates both prior to the update and after the update; meaning the update (or lack of update) is not the cause of errors.
In Central Lake Township there were 1,222 ballots reversed out of 1,491 total ballots cast, resulting in an 81.96% rejection rate. All reversed ballots are sent to adjudication for a decision by election personnel.
On and on it goes – and this is only ONE COUNTY:
Allied Security Operations Group: Antrim Michigan Forensics Report
Why does everyone always say “Russian Hackers.” When Russia gets attacked do they say American Hackers? Both sides have their NSA intelligence agencies and are always attacking each other and that is exactly what this was. Not kids in mom’s basement, but professionals. All this points out is SolarWinds needed better encryption and security. Hopefully, other suppliers will also be looked at. I think the government says hackers to try to downplay such events
Someone who hacks a computer system is a hacker. It does not imply that the person is an amateur. When the NSA or GRU hack, the government employees who do the hacking are hackers.
Wrong again as usual.
When a person steals a document for a foreign power you don’t call him a thief, you call him a spy.
Same for sabotage and hacking.
Of course I know “spy” to a Democrat means election fraud created to make fake news so I see why you are easily mistaken.
SolarWinds Corp., huh…
https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/2020/11/fighting-words-david-horowitz/?fbclid=IwAR1iL11UAxQJIcXnQuRyhCltl0_iU2jYekLUV95L6TIP_nOtm6fHisW6EwE
“…The Democrats’ plan to steal the 2020 election was hatched many years ago when Democrats launched their first attacks on Voter I.D.s, and then every effort to secure the integrity of the electoral system. Those attacks metastasized into an all-out assault on Election Day itself with early- and late-voting grace periods, and a flood of 92 million mail-in ballots, hundreds of thousands of which were delivered in the middle of the night to be counted behind the backs of Republican observers after Election Day had passed.
The result of these efforts is that Election Day no longer really exists as a day when the votes are cast and counted. This is a fact that offers generous opportunities for the election saboteurs to do their work. Those saboteurs’ opportunities were greatly enhanced this year with the installation in battle ground states of voting machines specifically designed to calculate how many votes were required to steal an election and then to switch ballots already cast and deliver them to the chosen party. Mail-in ballots were indispensable to the realization of this plan…”
Heritage foundation sampling of recent voter fraud cases.
https://www.heritage.org/voterfraud
One thing is for certain. Before another vote is cast in this country for a freaking dog catcher, the system must be cleaned up, and the effects of the Democrat literal and actual attack on democracy must be reversed. No one should be voting by mail. No one should vote without an ID. The idea that this is about racism is disgusting like everything the Democrats package in the racism category. No election is even remotely trustworthy is we allow the current abominations to remain in place. I can get behind election day being a national holiday for sure, but at this point we’re ridiculously wide open to fraud and terrified to deal with it when it is as obvious as the fact that water is wet.
Do voter ID laws suppress the black vote?
Anytime I hear the erase “Russian hackers” I have to ask if people have heard of Vault 7. You know, the WikiLeaks documents showing that the CIA lost control of its cyber warfare tools. And that many of the tools have the ability to spoof the origin of a hack or attack.
So those alleged Iranian cyber attacks on Israel, or Russian hacks referred to above? Who knows who really did them, or for what reason. It could as easily have been the CIA conducting black flag ops. Or deep staters tying to constrain Biden’s range of actions, or to push Trump into igniting some action before he’s hounded out of office.
But sure, MDN is willing to perpetuate the illusion that the mainstream media propaganda is worth following in this area.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vault_7