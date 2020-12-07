President Trump to issue COVID-19 vaccine executive order prioritizing Americans

President Trump is set to sign an executive order Tuesday that will ensure all Americans have access to the COVID-19 vaccine before the U.S. government begins aiding nations around the world.
Brooke Singman reports for Fox News:
Senior administration officials told Fox News Monday that the president will reemphasize to the American people that the “priority has been an America First approach,” during a vaccine summit at the White House Tuesday.
The news of the executive order comes just days ahead of the Food and Drug Administration’s Thursday meeting regarding Pfizer and BioNTech’s application for emergency authorization of their coronavirus vaccine, three weeks after the companies filed for it. The FDA also plans to meet on Dec. 17 to discuss Moderna’s vaccine. A source close to the White House Coronavirus Task Force told Fox News last week that the Pfizer-BioNTech authorization could come as early as Friday…
“The priority is to make sure we distribute these vaccines to Americans before we start shipping them around the world to get international access,” an official told Fox News, predicting that international assistance could come “late spring, early summer,” and after they “achieve vaccinating those who have a desire to be vaccinated.” The official said that the executive order is “clear and is directing that we prioritize access to the American people before working with partners and allies to provide access to the vaccine.”
“We will very soon have highly effective COVID-19 vaccines to the American people,” another official told Fox News, adding that the vaccines are “critical to ensuring the health and safety of our citizens, viability of the economy and the security of our nation.”
The order will direct the secretary of Health and Human Services to prioritize distribution of the vaccines to Americans, at speeds “unseen before.”
The order will also be accompanied by a framework for international access to COVID-19 vaccines, which will provide guidelines for how USAID, HHS, the Export-Import Bank, and the U.S. International Development Finance Corp interacts with foreign countries to bring an end to the coronavirus pandemic.
For countries that are not as financial well-off, the senior administration official said that they will “leverage resources to help them to procure the vaccine” and garner “ancillary supplies necessary to administer and track.” The order will also call for work with organizations focused on donation of resources, so that the U.S. government can be sure to aid in low-income countries — specifically Gavi, the vaccine alliance, which will work with USAID to support “92 low to low-middle income countries.”
Meanwhile, the officials said that Operation Warp Speed, the public-private partnership President Trump created earlier this year in an effort to create vaccines against the novel coronavirus, is working with six vaccine candidates — two of which have already filed for FDA emergency use authorization.
MacDailyNews Take: Again, we’re very hopeful that the various COVID-19 vaccines will arrive on a widespread basis even more quickly than many thought possible earlier this year as the U.S.’s Operation Warp Speed accelerates the development and, importantly, the manufacture of millions of doses by funding steps to proceed simultaneously versus the usual, significantly slower sequential process.
Obviously, the quicker we can get to a post-COVID-19 world, the better it is for everyone, including Apple, which has done very well during the pandemic, but stands to do even better once the company’s 500+ retail stores, more than half of which are in the U.S, are once again open for business as usual!
As it should be.
President Donald J. Trump officially announced Operation Warp Speed, financed by American taxpayers, on May 15, 2020.
Operation Warp Speed, promotes mass production of multiple vaccines, and different types of vaccine technologies, based on preliminary evidence, allowing for faster distribution if clinical trials confirm one of the vaccines is safe and effective. The plan anticipates that some of these vaccines will not prove safe or effective, making the program more costly than typical vaccine development, but potentially leading to the availability of a viable vaccine several months earlier than typical timelines.
The program was initially funded with $10 billion of American taxpayers’ money and increased to about $18 billion of American taxpayers’ money by October 2020.
From this day forward, a new vision will govern our land.
From this moment on, it’s going to be America First.
Every decision on trade, on taxes, on immigration, on foreign affairs, will be made to benefit American workers and American families.
— President Trump, Inaugural Address, January 20, 2017
Amen!
Why are you talking to yourself?
Nationalism is a two-edged sword. The developer of the “Pfizer” vaccine is actually BioNTech, which is German. The “AstraZeneca” vaccine is being developed in the UK at Oxford.
So, of the first three vaccines to complete trials, only Moderna’s was mostly developed in the US, with much of the work actually done by the National Institute for Allergies and Infectious Disease (headed by Fauci). That work was initially funded by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, which is based in Norway.
All the vaccines are based on DNA sequencing done in China before the virus reached America, and all three of the first vaccines were under development well before anybody in the US Government outside the NIH was taking the virus seriously.
So, Trump wants America to hog resources that we owe to other countries that did not share his selfishness.
Oh, and before “One Note GeoB” asks his perpetual question:
No, I am not going to thank Donald Trump for doing what every other President in American history would have done months earlier.
“No, I am not going to thank Donald Trump for doing what every other President in American history would have done months earlier.”
NO!!! Absolutely no other president could do what the masterful businessman and economy turnaround specialist accomplished with “Operation Warp Speed” damnit!
You have not thanked PRESIDENT Donald Trump for anything, EVER! You don’t have the decent respect to call him president and continually LIE about being a “conservative Republican” in Texas that only compounds your DECEIT. Only Libtards like you can sleep well at night absent a conscience that remotely resembles right and wrong. Further, partisan liars like you are incapable of fair play and giving credit where credit is DUE.
Clueless and feckless Obama without an economic “magic wand” and 47-year swamp creature Biden with his hand out becoming a millionaire on a Senator salary. Not surprised you have no problem with either one.
Your condescending HATE for the president drives every post denigrating the greatest people’s president since Reagan and JFK. You can’t wish away or deny President Trump’s remarkable and historic achievements getting elected against all odds and the greatest economic turnaround in my lifetime and possibly ALL TIME.
So f*ck off TxUseless…🖕🏼
For all we know Trump lost in 2016 and the dominion machines flipped votes for him like you claim they did for President Elect Joe Biden, but things are only fraud when your preferred party loses, never when they win.
Adding to that Pfizer took no part in participating nor receiving funds from Operation Warpspeed and both Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines are actually produced outside the U.S., this executive order barely has any enforcement teeth and may just be hot air on Trump’s part.
Before anyone worries about ‘encouraging’ Pfizer to send more vaccines (additional 500M), the current administration has to get around to securing the first 100 million doses.
You lie.
Pfizer has been working with U.S. officials in Operation Warp Speed (OWS) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to help ensure that after potential authorization or approval, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine can reach those in most need as quickly and equitably as possible. The company believes this ongoing coordination is critical to help ensure an efficient vaccine distribution as soon as possible after the vaccine receives regulatory authorization or approval, if received.
In July, Pfizer and BioNTech announced the execution of an agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Defense to meet the U.S. government’s OWS program goal to begin delivering 300 million doses of a vaccine for COVID-19 in 2021. Under the agreement, the U.S. government will first receive 100 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine after Pfizer successfully manufactures and obtains approval or emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Source: Pfizer Inc., November 16, 2020
Nice, Pfizer may have worked with OWS for distribution but notice that there is no mention of receiving funds for research. The $2M received was for the initial 100M dose order of the vaccine product.
(see paragraph 6) https://www.forbes.com/sites/leahrosenbaum/2020/12/07/the-us-has-ordered-enough-of-pfizers-covid-19-vaccine-for-50-million-people-but-thats-all/?sh=10b2ab172c2d
One more source for those too inconvenienced to search “pfizer warp speed money”: https://www.nytimes.com/2020/11/10/health/was-the-pfizer-vaccine-part-of-the-governments-operation-warp-speed.html
Don’t confuse them with facts. What happens if the nations where the production facilities are located decide that “turn about is fair play” and decide to supply America only after friendlier nations are safe? It would be easier for them to quarantine themselves from the US than from the rest of the world. To repeat, nationalism is a two-edged sword.
Meanwhile we are getting our Pfizer supplied jabs starting today and will continue to get them as supplied from the European plant no matter what America First delusion Trump wishes to foist upon a gullible fan base. After all much of the development costs actually came from European sources as is also the case with third of the three candidates the Astra Zeneca vaccine which may well become the most widely available of the first three vaccines because of production and supply advantages. But of course this doesn’t as usual fit the required message of national superiority.
Well, the US gov’t used taxpayer money to pay Moderna $2.5B to do the research at warp speed, so I think we should get the doses first. The others, Pfizer and Astra can do as they see fit.
Exactly the way he had US workers pirating PPE supplies in the spring. I might be incorrect, but I thought that Moderna didn’t receive US funding; I think I’ve heard that it’s research funds cane from private donations from citizens like Dolly Parton with hundreds of millions of dollars.
According to this, excepting Pfizer, Moderna, among other companies, has received Operation Warpspeed funds. https://www.politifact.com/article/2020/nov/19/pfizer-moderna-covid-19-vaccines-and-operation-war/
You’re correct … however it does mean that there’s at least 1 of the main companies that can ignore him. And I understand that Canada will start receiving doses on Monday and will receive 100,000,000 doses total by yearend. So given the number of countries that made deals before Trump did, I have to wonder just how effective his policy actually will be? I’m interested to see how many totally new lies he’ll toss out by Jan 20th.
“So, Trump wants America to hog resources that we owe to other countries that did not share his selfishness.”
Pissing on President Trump’s accomplishments and great legacy once again, TxDenial. Not ONCE gave credit to the president for all his remarkable accomplishments.
I call partisan POS “one note” TxLiar…
Yes I suppose appropriation of German technology for personal exploitation won’t exactly be a first.
What does this have to do with Apple?
Which part of the following didn’t you understand?
“Obviously, the quicker we can get to a post-COVID-19 world, the better it is for everyone, including Apple, which has done very well during the pandemic, but stands to do even better once the company’s 500+ retail stores, more than half of which are in the U.S, are once again open for business as usual!” — MacDailyNews Take (above)
COVID-19 vaccines affect everyone on the planet, dumb ass.
45 will go down as the absolute worst and most deplorable POTUS in the history of the United States of America.
Pfizer gladly accepted $2 Bil. in Socialist aid from Capitalist Donald to fast track its vaccine, making Donald a situational Socialist thus nationalizing Pfizer. The people now own Pfizer which means reducing the CEO’s salary to that of Senator or Congressperson, for examples, and reappropriating its huge profits to the nation’s badly repaired infrastructure such as roads and bridges that Rightwingers and Leftwingers must use since there are no alternatives.
To make this news item into Apple news, Apple must become part of the solution, perhaps through its several medical apps.
You’ll have to check sources. Everything I’ve come across regarding Pfizer indicates they received no funds nor participated in Operation Warpspeed.
Yes, I read that too from the mouth of its CEO Albert Bourla but I know how much CEOs dissemble and lie for PR purposes and to protect their bottom lines. However, according to this among several articles, “$2 billion vaccine deal with Pfizer raises pricing concerns …thehill.com.”
Jul 23, 2020 — The Trump administration’s nearly $2 billion investment in Pfizer and a … Trump administration’s sprawling push to have a coronavirus vaccine …”
https://apnews.com/article/784232fb2a8d35046c3b33143d0db207
But I would trust the Russian Sputnik anti-Covid-19 solution over any money grubbing US Capitalistic and Trump slime, that is, if I were to take it which I will not. I will let others test it long term. Long term is the key concept because, so far, all tests are only short term. We don’t know what negative side effects might show up after months, in other climates, in other races, in the whole gamut of ages, psychological profiles, as well as in living conditions.
So, in the end, why does Capitalism need Socialism?
The very first sentence in the article you linked states the $2B was a payment for the initial 100M unit product purchase from Pfizer, though it spins it later to be “under development with U.S. funding.” and mentions immediately after the payment will be made on receipt of the order. If I was only paid later for a delivered product, I don’t think anyone could say that the payment had any part in helping fund development.
Trump supporters should get the vaccine first! Who agrees!
Phister offered, during the summer, to sell the US government more vaccine then originally contracted for, when it became available. The government turned the offer down. Now, commitments to other countries prevents the US from getting more vaccine from them for some time.
That’s how much Trump’s administration cares.
Because the Pfizer vaccine (BNT162) has to be shipped and kept at below minus-70 degrees Celsius.
Moderna’s (mRNA-1273) keeps for a month at refrigerator temperatures.
That’s why the Trump admin passed on buying more of Pfizer’s vaccine. The Trump admin wants Moderna’s vaccine instead.
This might help with the cold storage problem: https://www.iqstockmarket.com/2020/12/07/the-irs-effectively-canceled-the-tax-break-that-made-ppp-loans-so-valuable/
Dang redirect link. Here’s the one I intended from a different site: https://www.benzinga.com/pressreleases/20/12/n18632143/dalradas-likido-cryo-chillers-launch-to-address-global-biomaterial-transport-on-site-mobility-stor
Perhaps they should avoid aggravating the Swiss, then, so they can get Moderna’s vaccine from there.
That has nothing to do with it. Other countries are buying it very happily.
