Is Apple’s MagSafe Duo Charger overpriced?

Apple’s MagSafe Duo Charger, now available to order, conveniently charges your compatible iPhone, Apple Watch, Wireless Charging Case for AirPods, and other Qi-certified devices. Just place your devices on the charger and a steady, efficient charge begins on contact. The charger folds together neatly so you can easily take it with you wherever you go.

Dennis Sellers for Apple World Today:

This product is too pricey for what you get. For instance, the MagSafe Duo Charger doesn’t come with a power adapter, so, if you don’t own one, you’ll have to buy one ($19 for Apple’s 20W USB-C model and $49 fo rate 30We version). Really, Apple? You couldn’t throw in a power adapter at the price you’r asking for the Duo Charger?! As I said before, $130 is too much to pay for a product such as this.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s MagSafe Duo Charger is a convenient, foldable unit that’s not only great for travelers, but it also allows your Apple Watch to lay flat or stand on its side for alarm clock use and, with Apple’s 30W USB-C Power Adapter, it’s powerful, too!

The MagSafe Duo Charger is really a product for frequent travelers who want a single, foldable unit to minimize space and not have to carry separate chargers for their iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. Most people will be just fine with separate chargers.

Apple’s recommended power adapters (sold separately):

• 20W USB-C Power Adapter for faster wireless charging up to 11W

• 27W or higher USB-C Power Adapter for faster wireless charging up to 14W

For iPhone-only charging, Apple’s $39 MagSafe Charger makes wireless charging a snap. The perfectly aligned magnets attach to your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro and provide faster wireless charging up to 15W. The MagSafe Charger maintains compatibility with Qi charging, so it can be used to wirelessly charge your iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case, as you would with any Qi-certified charger. For the single MagSafe Charger, Apple recommends the 20W USB-C Power Adapter ($19, sold separately).