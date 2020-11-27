Sony begins Apple TV app roll-out on select 2018-2020 TVs

As part of a firmware update, Sony has started rolling out the Apple TV app to its 2020 and 2019 TV line-ups. The highest-end models from 2018 are also getting the app.

Rasmus Larsen for flatpanelshd:

When Sony brought the Apple TV app to its XH90 (X900H) model in October 2020, it promised to also bring the app to its 2020, 2019 and select 2018 TVs in “over 100 countries and regions” before the end of the year.

Well, here it is. Firmware v6.4960, which is rolling out now in Europe and coming soon to North America, introduces the Apple TV app widely across Sony’s TVs from the last few years. As far as we can tell, this includes all 2020 Android TVs models, most 2019 models (but not AG8, XG83, XG81 and XG80 at this time), and two high-end 2018 Android TVs (AF9/A9F and ZF9/Z9F).

Sony has confirmed to FlatpanelsHD that the app supports streaming in 4K HDR and Dolby Atmos on compatible TVs.