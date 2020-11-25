Former Apple retail chief Angela Ahrendts is new Chair of the Board for Save the Children International

Save the Children International has announced that Angela Ahrendts DBE has been appointed as the new chair of its Board of Trustees. Ahrendts will be the first independent Chair from outside Save the Children to hold a seat on the SCI/SCA Board.

Ms. Ahrendts is a renowned business leader who has led the transformation of global brands including Burberry and Apple Retail. She brings with her a thorough understanding of driving strategic and innovative change within complex global organizations.

Save the Children is excited Ms. Ahrendts will chair the organization as it adapts to these new realities to ensure it continues to do all it can to improve the lives of the world’s most deprived and marginalized children.

“I am truly honored to step in as Board Chair of Save the Children International. I’ve always been passionate about serving children and look forward to leveraging my experience with the remarkable Save the Children global partners and team to continue to champion the basic rights and needs of children worldwide,” Ahrendts said in a statement. “As a global citizen, it breaks my heart to read the pandemic will leave millions of children in poverty and extremely vulnerable. The world owes it to these children to redouble all our efforts to ensure we support those who need us most now. I’m humbled to begin this mission and hope you will join us in our efforts now and for future generations of children.”

The decision to appoint Ms. Ahrendts was taken by the Board of Trustees of Save the Children International after a robust selection process that started last year, in which a range of candidates from across the globe were considered. After the Board had selected its candidate, Save the Children Members were consulted and approved the nomination.

In response to the appointment of Angela Ahrendts, Inger Ashing, CEO of Save the Children International, said in a statement:

“I am greatly looking forward to working with Angela. She is truly passionate about our mission and will help ensure Save the Children can have a meaningful and lasting impact on the lives of children in the new reality we are facing. Angela’s experience and skills are a valuable addition to the expertise in our Board of Trustees. Our Trustees come from a diverse range of sectors including humanitarian aid, business, finance, marketing and legal. Together with our members and our staff in all the countries where we are working, we can truly deliver on our important mission for children – to inspire breakthroughs in the way the world treats children, and to achieve immediate and enduring change in their lives. Now, more than ever, we need to be a strong voice for children and their rights. The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting social and economic crises threaten to undo decades of progress for children’s rights, impacting nearly every aspect of children’s lives.”

Source: Save the Children Federation, Inc.

MacDailyNews Note: More info about Save the Children International here.