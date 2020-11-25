Apple features HomePod mini in new ad featuring Tierra Whack

Apple is featuring the HomePod mini (the white version of which is still available in this for Christmas in the U.S.; shipping times for the space gray model have already slipped into next year) in new ad featuring Tierra Whack.

In mid-October, the company unveiled HomePod mini, the newest addition to the HomePod family that delivers impressive sound, Siri capabilities, and a smart home experience that offers comfort and convenience without complexity. At just 3.3 inches tall, HomePod mini is packed with innovative technologies and advanced software that together enable computational audio to deliver breakthrough audio quality wherever it is placed. HomePod mini is available in white and space gray for just $99.

HomePod mini is designed to work with Apple Music, podcasts, radio stations from iHeartRadio, radio.com, and TuneIn, and in the coming months, popular music services including Pandora and Amazon Music. Multiple HomePod mini speakers work together to stream music or podcasts to multiple rooms, all in perfect sync. By placing two HomePod mini speakers in a single room, a stereo pair can be created for a wide soundstage, filling the space with rich, enveloping sound.

HomePod mini makes controlling smart home accessories easier than ever with simple voice commands for Siri to turn off the lights, change the temperature, lock the doors, or set a scene. HomePod mini is the perfect home hub, providing access to smart home accessories while at home or away.

MacDailyNews Note: Songs featured in the ad:

• “feel good” by Tierra Whack https://apple.co/2UNBRzw

• “Peppers and Onions” by Tierra Whack https://apple.co/2IZF1Oq